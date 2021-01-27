Business Architecture Guild® Releases New Industry Reference Models To Accelerate Business Transformation

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Business Architecture Guild ®, an international community of business architecture practitioners, today announced the release of new Financial Services, Government, Healthcare Provider, Insurance, Manufacturing, Transportation and Common Industry reference models. An overview of these models may be found on the Guild Industry Reference Model page. Each model represents an industry baseline for business leaders to accelerate business transformation, mitigate risk and enact agile change.

For organizations just getting started or those with an established practice, industry reference models simplify the application of business architecture for successful strategy execution. Designed to meet industry needs, the newly released reference models are continuously updated by organizations across the globe to help executives lead through transformation with transparency, actionable initiatives and industry-specific models that are ready to deploy or be customized as required.

From customer experience to risk and compliance management, reference models support key scenarios and modern, real-world challenges business and IT leaders must solve for to unlock and deliver value. The reference models adhere to formal principles and based on the model, include capability, value stream, stakeholder, information and organization maps that may be used to align industry requirements and executive priorities with a comprehensive plan for change.

According to Ivan Blinov, VP of Information Technology at BMASTER Inc and reference model team lead, "Version 1.0 of the healthcare provider reference model establishes a working business architecture baseline for hospitals, medical centers, clinics, emergency services and other providers. The reference model team hopes to engage additional participants in the provider community to mature this model and provide formal usage scenarios for the healthcare industry."

Industry reference models are available at no charge to Guild members for use in their organizations and available to non-members for a fee.

About the Business Architecture Guild ®

The Business Architecture Guild ® is an international, not-for-profit, member-based association that provides valuable resources to business architecture practitioners and others interested in the field. The Business Architecture Guild ® is the source for A Guide to the Business Architecture Body of Knowledge ® (BIZBOK ® Guide) and exclusive provider of the Certified Business Architect ® certification program.

