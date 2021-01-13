Business Architecture Guild® Announces 9th Annual Business Architecture Innovation Summit™

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Business Architecture Guild ®, an international community of business architecture practitioners, today announced the 9 th annual Business Architecture Innovation Summit ™ to be held virtually on March 30 - April 1, 2021. Registration is now available at https://events.omg.org/ba-summit-0321/.

Co-sponsored by the Business Architecture Guild ® and the Object Management Group ®, the 3-day virtual Summit brings together a cross-section of business leaders, practitioners and industry experts to share their experiences, successes and advancements in leveraging business architecture across the strategy execution spectrum.

Summit speakers will be representing a cross-section of industries, including financial services, insurance, government, agriculture, pharma, manufacturing and non-profit institutions. Topics will explore the role of business architecture in strategy execution, regulatory compliance, acquisitions, product management, digital transformation, root cause analysis, IT transformation and more. Special topics include human-centered business architecture, charting the first big win, practice acceleration, the role of business architecture in the circular economy and the long-term future of the discipline.

A key highlight is that the Summit will feature a number of financial institutions, with speakers from ABN AMRO, Capital Group, Deutsche Bank, Nationwide, PNC Bank, T. Rowe Price and Wells Fargo. One special session will deliver insights on using the Business Architecture Guild's financial services business architecture reference model in conjunction with BIAN service domains.

Panel discussions will provide the latest updates on business architecture industry reference models and the latest advancements from business architecture tool vendors. The Summit program leaves ample time for attendee engagement, including a discussion on challenges and opportunities, birds of a feather breakout sessions, networking breaks and a virtual happy hour.

To accommodate attendees from around the globe, all sessions will be recorded so that attendees may listen regardless of location. For those new to the discipline, the Summit is preceded by a free, half-day Business Architecture Primer.

