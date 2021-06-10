Bushwick Kitchen Takes Its Award-Winning Honey On-The-Go With New Single-Serving Straws

WASHINGTON, June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bushwick Kitchen's award-winning Bees Knees Honey is now available on-the-go in single serve honey straws. Featuring the same, beloved flavors as the Bees Knees line, Bushwick Kitchen's Bees Knees Honey Straws are available in Meyer Lemon, Spicy and Salted honey exquisite varieties. The Brooklyn-born honey straw varieties can be found online at amazon.com/bushwickkitchen.

"With more people resuming work or travel plans this summer, we are pleased to introduce our Bees Knees Honey Straws as an easy, single-serving must-have for all dishes," said Daniel Doll, CEO of Bushwick Kitchen. "Busy shouldn't mean boring which is why we created the honey straws to help consumers on-the-go."

Bees Knees Honey allows home chefs and professionals alike to add unique flavor to any dish. Each honey straw is packed with all-natural, hand-picked ingredients like habanero, Meyer lemon juice, salt brine and of course, wildflower honey. Bushwick Kitchen's Bees Knees Honey makes the perfect addition to tea, biscuits, vegetable dishes, cocktails or even pizza!

Bushwick Kitchen's line of artisan sauces expands to unique formulations of maple syrup, sriracha and new plant-based pancake & waffle mixes launched earlier this year. With so many elevated pantry staples to choose from, the company helps consumers unlock their creativity and adventurous side when it comes to cooking. Bushwick Kitchen makes cooking a fun and flavorful experience for all.

To learn more about Bushwick Kitchen, visit bushwickkitchen.com.

About Bushwick KitchenBushwick Kitchen is a sauce company that's here to serve up finger-licking, flavor-addicting sauces and condiments for every kitchen creative and foodie looking to elevate their meals or share a unique culinary gift to inspire friends and family. Bushwick Kitchen was founded in January 2014 by an entrepreneur and a culinary enthusiast with the ambitious goal of launching a business from concept to finished product in 30 days. The first product, Bees Knees Spicy Honey, was born. By the end of the first year, Bushwick Kitchen shipped over 9,000 bottles of honey—all bottled, one at a time, by hand, in Brooklyn, NY to every state in the USA and 27 countries. Since then, the line has grown to 15 lip-smacking, tongue-drooling products with our Trees Knees maples, Weak Knees srirachas, Bees Knees honey collection and new plant-based pancake & waffle mixes.

