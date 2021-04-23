Burt's Bees Research At AAD VMX 2021 Shows Nature-Based Ingredients Protect Against Evolving Skincare Challenges

Data demonstrate the ability of natural-origin ingredients to support the skin's moisture barrier and help protect against aging and blue light damage

DURHAM, N.C., April 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Burt's Bees, a pioneer in natural skin care, today announced its latest research findings on the benefits of nature-based ingredients to address today's evolving skincare needs. The data will be presented at the American Academy of Dermatology Virtual Meeting Experience (AAD VMX 2021) from April 23-25, 2021.

The latest research findings from Burt's Bees highlight:

Superiority of bakuchiol to promote expression of certain anti-aging genes versus retinol

Moisturization and skin barrier benefits of Burt's Bees proprietary natural hydration complex

Synergistic antioxidant activity of green tea and sacred lotus blend to protect from blue light-induced oxidative stress

"Research findings demonstrate the effectiveness of Burt's Bees natural-origin ingredients to support the skin's moisture barrier and help address signs of aging, including blue light-induced photodamage," said Hemali Gunt, Ph.D., head of clinical and scientific affairs at Burt's Bees. "Especially in today's world of changing priorities and unique ways of connecting, we take effective skin care for patients seriously. For Burt's Bees, the power of nature meets the proof of science at AAD VMX 2021."

Burt's Bees posters at AAD VMX 2021 will be available for viewing on the meeting platform from April 23-25 and include:

Crosstalk between HIF-1α and SIRT-1 is bolstered by the natural ingredient bakuchiol but not retinol; Gunt H., Randhawa M., Bojanowski K., and Chaudhuri R.; virtual poster.

Gunt H., Randhawa M., Bojanowski K., and Chaudhuri R.; virtual poster. About the Research: To investigate the upstream mechanisms by which bakuchiol functions to reverse clinical signs of skin aging, the study evaluated its effects on mitochondrial aging-related gene expression in human keratinocytes.

To investigate the upstream mechanisms by which bakuchiol functions to reverse clinical signs of skin aging, the study evaluated its effects on mitochondrial aging-related gene expression in human keratinocytes.

Results indicated that bakuchiol increased both HIF-1a and SIRT-1 gene expression, whereas retinol, at the same concentration, showed an opposite trend.





The study further defined and validated how bakuchiol exerts anti-aging benefits more effectively than retinol—a long-held standard in helping to reverse clinical signs of aging.

Expression of skin barrier-related genes and long-lasting moisturization by a natural hydration complex; Gunt H. and Levy S.; virtual poster.

Gunt H. and Levy S.; virtual poster. About the Research: To investigate the mechanism of action behind the clinical benefits of a natural hydration complex on the skin barrier, in vitro and in vivo assessments were conducted:

To investigate the mechanism of action behind the clinical benefits of a natural hydration complex on the skin barrier, in vitro and in vivo assessments were conducted:

In vitro assessment identified that the natural hydration complex significantly increased gene expression of UDP - glucose ceramide glucosyltransferase (UGCG) and involucrin, which are important for lipid synthesis and epidermal differentiation.





Clinical comparison utilizing objective methods demonstrated significantly improved hydration in treated, moderately dry skin versus untreated control over 24 hours, indicating skin barrier benefits of the natural hydration complex.

Synergistic blend of green tea and lotus protects against blue light-induced free radicals; Gunt H. and Levy S.; virtual poster.

Gunt H. and Levy S.; virtual poster. About the Research: To evaluate the ability of a proprietary nature-based blend at various concentrations to protect against blue light damage, an in vitro test model assessed reactive oxygen species (ROS) formation following blue light exposure.

To evaluate the ability of a proprietary nature-based blend at various concentrations to protect against blue light damage, an in vitro test model assessed reactive oxygen species (ROS) formation following blue light exposure.

The proprietary natured-based, synergistic blend of green tea and lotus reduced ROS formation generated by blue light, which can be emitted from electronic devices like cell phones, computer screens and even artificial sources like fluorescent bulbs and LED lights.





Results established the blend as a potential treatment in helping fight signs of blue light-induced photoaging.

"In today's socially distanced world, we are spending more time than ever in front of computer screens and cell phones, which is increasingly being shown to induce free radical expression, leading to inflammation and skin aging," said Stanley Levy, M.D., a board-certified dermatologist in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, and study investigator. "Our research demonstrated that a proprietary nature-based complex of green tea and lotus can work together synergistically to reduce the formation of ROS generated by blue light exposure, establishing its potential as an effective treatment for the prevention of blue light-induced premature photoaging."

Burt's Bees supports healthcare professionals through a first-of-its-kind natural-origin product resource created exclusively for dermatologists. Visit BurtsBeesDermatology.com/AADVMX2021 for more on the brand's presence at AAD VMX 2021 as well as details about our products, clinical data, physician tools and in-office sampling program.

About Burt's Bees | Burt's Bees® is a dermatologist approved natural skincare brand, offering clean and consciously-crafted Lip Balm, Skincare, Makeup and more—designed to work with skin and uplift the spirit. Formulas are over 95% Natural Origin, with no animal testing, responsible sourcing, and recyclable packaging. Founders, Burt and Roxanne, helped pioneer the natural beauty movement back in 1984 and it's their passion for nature as a remedy for people that drives how we work every day. NYSE: CLX CLX-B.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/burts-bees-research-at-aad-vmx-2021-shows-nature-based-ingredients-protect-against-evolving-skincare-challenges-301275975.html

SOURCE Burt's Bees