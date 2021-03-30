Burritos Or Bitcoin: Chipotle To Give Away $200k In Free Burritos And Bitcoin To Celebrate National Burrito Day

The brand is teaming up with Stefan Thomas, the tech founder who notoriously lost his Bitcoin login worth $387 million earlier this year, and calling upon fans to enter for a chance to win on April 1

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) - Get Report today announced it will give away $100,000 in free burritos and $100,000 in Bitcoin to celebrate National Burrito Day on April 1. This occasion makes Chipotle the first U.S. restaurant brand to offer a cryptocurrency giveaway to consumers.

A Redemption StoryOn National Burrito Day, Chipotle and Stefan Thomas, the Founder and CEO of Coil, will launch a new interactive game called "Burritos or Bitcoin." In a playful ode to Thomas's experience losing the login to his hard drive that stored $387 million in Bitcoin, Chipotle is encouraging fans to carry out a mock "chiptocurrency" rescue mission and crack the code on its digital wallet.

How It WorksEach player will have ten (10) tries to guess a valid six-digit code for a chance to win a free burrito or up to $25,000 in Bitcoin. If players are unsuccessful in their ten attempts and endure the same fate as Thomas, they may be surprised and delighted with a special offer from Chipotle.

The contest officially goes live on April 1 at 9:00am PT and ends at 6:00pm PT that same day. Fans can play "Burritos or Bitcoin" by visiting: burritosorbitcoin.com.

ROIHere is the full breakdown for prizing:

10,000 fans will win one (1) free burrito

50 fans will win $500 in Bitcoin

in Bitcoin 3 fans will win $25,000 in Bitcoin

"National Burrito Day is a huge moment for Chipotle as our fans traditionally flock to our restaurants and digital platforms to order their favorites," said Chris Brandt, Chief Marketing Officer. "We're always looking for unique ways to enhance the celebration, and this year, we're giving fans the opportunity to acquire two highly valuable assets: Burritos or Bitcoin."

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open to legal residents of the 50 U.S./D.C., 18 years of age or older. Begins 4/1/21 at 9:00AM PT and ends at 6:00PM PT. For official rules, additional eligibility restrictions, prize descriptions/restrictions/ARVs, odds and complete details, visit burritosorbitcoin.com. Bitcoin Prize USD exchange rate will be determined as of 4/1/21 at approximately 9:00 am PT (the "Cut Off Time"). Bitcoin prizes will be awarded based on the USD exchange rate as of the Cut Off Time. The actual exchange rate at the time of prize award may vary from the Cut Off Time; no difference in value will be paid to winners. Sponsor: CMG Strategy Co., LLC

