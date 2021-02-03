Burns & McDonnell Promotes Four Senior Executives, Expands Officer Group After Record-Breaking Growth Year

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Burns & McDonnell announces several key leadership promotions to president, senior vice president and vice president after another record year of sales for the 100% employee-owned engineering, construction and architecture firm. These individuals contributed to a year that produced $5.3 billion in sales, resulted in the support of nearly 15,000 projects and included the addition of more than 600 employees.

"While we are in crisis mode frequently with our clients — from hurricanes to wildfires — the pandemic is unlike anything we have encountered," says Ray Kowalik, chairman and CEO of Burns & McDonnell. "Engineers are known problem solvers, and that helped us pivot and uncover solutions to the numerous challenges the pandemic was presenting to our clients and communities. Even though we had hundreds of millions of dollars' worth of projects cancel, our employee-owners stepped up and found new ways to solve our clients' challenges and have a record sales year. Our unwavering dedication to work with an entrepreneurial mindset is critical to success — especially in times like these. The employee-owners we promoted exemplify the values that have been critical to our success and growth."

Mike Fenske has been promoted to presidentin the Global Facilities Group, which he had led as general manager since 2013. Under Fenske's leadership, the Global Facilities Group has grown annual revenues 30% each year, from $76 million to $725 million. The group now employs over 700 employee-owners nationwide.

Fenske joined the firm in 1992 as part of the firm's aviation business. Since then, he has held numerous leadership roles in a variety of industries. He has been instrumental in the expansion of the firm's design-build capabilities across markets, including manufacturing, industrial, commercial and mission critical.

New senior vice presidents include the following employee-owners:

Renita Mollman

After serving as general manager of the California offices for Burns & McDonnell for more than a decade, Renita Mollman became chief administrative officer in 2020. In this role, Mollman leads many of the firm's operational departments, including human resources, corporate marketing and the Burns & McDonnell Foundation, among others. Mollman began her career as a civil engineer at Burns & McDonnell in 1988 in Kansas City, providing aviation design and construction services across the U.S. In 2009, she was promoted to general manager for the California region and in 2011 was promoted to vice president. Under her leadership, this regional team grew from just a few employees to more than 250, the firm was named a best place to work seven times in Southern California, and revenue nearly quadrupled.

Steve Nalefski

As general manager of the Environmental Services Group at Burns & McDonnell, Nalefski leads more than 450 professionals dedicated to helping clients determine their most effective and cost-efficient environmental solutions.

With 35 years of experience, Nalefski has focused his career in environmental management consulting, with an emphasis on environmental assessment and remediation. A registered geologist in multiple states, he led project teams on complex cleanup programs worldwide, most notably in the petroleum and chemical industries. Nalefski joined the firm five years ago from a global engineering firm.

Breck Washam

Breck Washam is general manager of the St. Louis office for Burns & McDonnell. He joined Burns & McDonnell in 1990 as a mechanical engineer and has held positions of increasing responsibility throughout his 30-year tenure.

Since being selected to lead the office in 2007, Washam has grown the regional team to more than 260 employee-owners, creating new opportunities for the firm and delivering high-quality engineering and construction solutions regionwide. Under his leadership, Burns & McDonnell has consistently been recognized in St. Louis as a Top Workplace, a Healthiest Employer, a leading philanthropic firm and one of the largest engineering firms.

New vice presidents and members of the Burns & McDonnell officer group include the following employee-owners:

Karen Bray is director of process and project development for the Oil, Gas & Chemical (OGC) Group, leading and managing approximately 100 process engineering employee-owners across the firm's offices. Prior to her current role, Bray led the firm's chemicals group for five years, building a successful business from the ground up that now represents one-third of the OGC Group's work.

Since joining Burns & McDonnell in 2002, Bray has worked with clients in the chemical, midstream and refining industries. A process and project engineer for the first nine years, Bray spent time in the field during both the design and construction phases of engineer-procure-construct projects.

Hyun Kim, since joining Burns & McDonnell in 2006, has served in the role of lead engineer, project manager, department manager and currently is the Transmission & Distribution operations director in the firm's Houston office. He oversees multiple business lines within the office and leads nearly 250 employee-owners to create growth and development opportunities.

In his 29 years of experience, Kim has been involved in the engineering, design and construction of electrical generation, transmission and distribution systems. His experience ranges from designing low- and medium-voltage switchgear and motor controllers to high-voltage substations to automation to relay settings to EPC execution and testing and commissioning.

Matt Olson is managing director of the firm's Telecom Group. In his role, Olson helps utility clients develop networks that support their entire organization. This includes helping them understand how to manage information; designing systems in 3D models; and designing multimillion-dollar, utilitywide fiber networks. Olson is an electrical engineer specializing in telecommunications systems and carrier network design, converged network architecture, and network management systems (NMS).

In his 20 years of experience, he has supervised the design of more than 1,000 substations of packet network deployment, planned network construction with hundreds of nodes being installed per year, and delivered the applications cutover onto them in as little as a few months. He's also developed industry-leading documentation systems that allow for fast, cost-effective and holistic document management.

For photos and support materials, please visit our MEDIA KIT.

About Burns & McDonnell

Burns & McDonnell is a family of companies bringing together an unmatched team of 7,600 engineers, construction professionals, architects, planners, technologists and scientists to design and build our critical infrastructure. With an integrated construction and design mindset, we offer full-service capabilities with more than 55 offices, globally. Founded in 1898, Burns & McDonnell is a 100% employee-owned company and proud to be on Fortune's 2020 list of 100 Best Companies to Work For. Learn how we are on call through it all.

Contact: Mary Young, Burns & McDonnell 816-809-2677 meyoung@burnsmcd.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/burns--mcdonnell-promotes-four-senior-executives-expands-officer-group-after-record-breaking-growth-year-301221445.html

SOURCE Burns & McDonnell