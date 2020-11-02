Burns & McDonnell Names Rashmi Menon Vice President And General Manager Of California Offices

BREA, Calif., Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Burns & McDonnell, a 100% employee-owned engineering, architecture and construction firm, announces Rashmi Menon as vice president and general manager for the firm's California offices. In this role, Rashmi will lead a team of multidiscipline professionals to deliver critical infrastructure projects in the energy, aviation, mission-critical, manufacturing, federal, construction, environmental and technology industries.

"As we continue to grow our engineering and construction services in California, we are excited to welcome Rashmi to Burns & McDonnell," says Paul Fischer, president and general manager of the regional offices for Burns & McDonnell. "She has a proven track record for exceeding clients' expectations and bridging together diverse teams. Rashmi will be a wonderful asset to our clients, firm, employees and the community."

With a customer-focused mindset, Rashmi has more than 20 years of experience in leading diverse teams to deliver innovative solutions for clients in the transportation, aviation, transit, energy, industrial and municipal markets. Most recently, she served in a senior executive position at a global engineering firm, leading multiple teams across North America and delivering large capital improvement airport programs.

"With a passion for fostering collaborative teams and celebrating diverse perspectives, I'm looking forward to leading the Burns & McDonnell California team," says Rashmi. "We'll continue to deliver world-class engineering and construction solutions for our clients. From grid modernization to renewables and from environmental remediation to electrification, technology consulting and more, we're here to provide innovative and resilient infrastructure solutions for our clients."

Rashmi is also actively engaged in industry and community organizations throughout the region, serving in leadership roles for the Valley Industry & Commerce Association, LAX Coastal Chamber of Commerce and Pasadena Chamber of Commerce. Rashmi is also a committed member of Southern California Association of Governments, Women's Transportation Seminar and Conference of Minority Transportation Officials. She is deeply passionate about giving back to the community and supporting the next generation of women leaders.

She earned her master's degree in construction management from Texas A&M University and her bachelor's degree in architecture from the College of Engineering, Trivandrum, in India.

Burns & McDonnell has more than 55 offices across the globe with 7,600 professionals, including more than 250 employees in Brea, Los Angeles, San Diego and San Francisco, California. The firm opened its doors in California in 1923 and is ranked No. 6 in Top 100 Design-Build Firms and #9 in Top 500 Design Firms in the U.S. by Engineering News-Record.

About Burns & McDonnell

Burns & McDonnell is a family of companies bringing together an unmatched team of 7,600 engineers, construction professionals, architects, planners, technologists and scientists to design and build our critical infrastructure. With an integrated construction and design mindset, we offer full-service capabilities with more than 55 offices, globally. Founded in 1898, Burns & McDonnell is a 100% employee-owned company and proud to be on Fortune's 2020 list of 100 Best Companies to Work For. Learn how we are on call through it all.

