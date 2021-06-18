Burns & McDonnell India Ranks No. 63 On The Great Place To Work List Of 'India's Best Companies To Work For 2021'

VIKHROLI, Mumbai, June 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Burns & McDonnell India has again been recognised as a great place to work by Great Place to Work Institute, marking the fifth consecutive year the company has earned this recognition, and the first year in the large company category. More than 850 organizations applied to the assessment and around 695 organizations made the final base that was evaluated to identify the 100 Best. The firm ranked No. 63 on the list of India's Best Companies to Work For 2021.

&amp;amp;#160;

The awarding organisation, Great Place to Work Institute, considers itself the global authority for creating, sustaining and identifying high-trust, high-performance culture. Great Place to Work recognises workplaces solely based on employee feedback and quality of people practices in an organisation.

Burns & McDonnell India earned this recognition by excelling on the five dimensions Great Place to Work evaluates for building a high-trust, high-performance culture: credibility, respect, fairness, pride and camaraderie. The study is based on over 25 years of research by surveying millions of employees across organisations.

This year's employee survey found that 96% of its employees feel Burns & McDonnell India is a friendly place to work and 97% agree that the facilities and celebrations contribute to a great working environment. The survey found 94% participants are proud to work at BMI and feel great about how the company contributes to society. Additionally, the organisation has scored highly for fair treatment regardless of gender or race, as well as on work/life parameters.

"It is truly an honor to again be recognised as a Great Place to Work in India," says Justin Sherman, CEO and managing director of Burns & McDonnell India. "We make our people successful by creating a high-trust, inclusive culture. During this trying period, I am so proud of the tremendous support we have provided for the safety and well-being of our employees and their families, as safety always comes first. Our entrepreneurial and collaborative spirit empowered our transition to working from home, and we continued to advocate team bonding, social gratification as well as professional and personal development. We engaged our employees through various wellness initiatives, safety sessions, counselling by health experts, recreational activities, and hobbies, which involved our extended families as well.

"We feel proud to have built a deeper connection with our employees, which is well beyond business. The feedback that our employees have expressed through the Great Place to Work survey speaks to the exceptional culture that our company stands on."

Burns & McDonnell India received nearly 8,000 applications for employment in 2020 and onboarded more than 200 new employees virtually. The organisation has supported its employees during this time of the pandemic, with initiatives including COVID-19 care leaves, vaccination support, enhanced insurance buffer, flexibility to continue working from home during the pandemic and more. One of the company's most significant initiatives has been cross-utilisation of staff across disciplines to able to retain employees amidst a global business slowdown.

For photos and support materials, please visit our MEDIA KIT.

About Burns & McDonnell

Burns & McDonnell is a family of companies with an unmatched team of 7,600 engineers, construction professionals, architects, technologists and scientists, consultants and entrepreneurs around the world. Burns & McDonnell India was established in Mumbai in 2013 as a 100% subsidiary.

About Great Place to Work

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. They help organizations quantify their culture and produce better business results by creating a high-trust work experience for all employees. Emprising®, their culture management platform, empowers leaders with the surveys, real-time reporting, and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. They use their unparalleled benchmark data to recognize Great Place to Work-Certified™ companies and the Best Workplaces™ in the U.S. and more than 60 countries, including the 100 Best Companies to Work For® list published annually in Fortune.

Contact: Ingrid Nicar, Burns & McDonnell 470-508-9862 ianicar@burnsmcd.com

&amp;amp;#160;

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/burns--mcdonnell-india-ranks-no-63-on-the-great-place-to-work-list-of-indias-best-companies-to-work-for-2021-301315574.html

SOURCE Burns & McDonnell