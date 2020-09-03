Burning Rock To Participate In Morgan Stanley 2020 Healthcare Conference

SHANGHAI, China, Sept. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ: BNR) today announced the company will be participating in the upcoming Morgan Stanley Virtual Healthcare Conference.

SHANGHAI, China, Sept. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ: BNR) today announced the company will be participating in the upcoming Morgan Stanley Virtual Healthcare Conference.

Burning Rock's management is scheduled for a fireside chat on Thursday, September 17 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time (8:00 pm Hong Kong time). Interested parties may request more information by contacting their Morgan Stanley sales representatives.

About Burning Rock

Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ: BNR), whose mission is to Guard Life via Science, focuses on the application of next generation sequencing (NGS) technology in the field of precision oncology. Its business consists of i) NGS-based therapy selection testing for late-stage cancer patients, with the leading market share in China and over 185,000 tissue and liquid-based tests completed cumulatively, and ii) NGS-based cancer early detection, which has moved beyond proof-of-concept R&D into the clinical validation stage.

For more information about Burning Rock, please visit: www.brbiotech.com.

Contact: minying.cheng@brbiotech.com