Burning Man In San Francisco?! STUFF Brings Part Of The Action Home With A Fnnch Sculpture

SAN FRANCISCO, March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- STUFF, a vintage and modern collective selling furnishings & décor in San Francisco, is proud to bring part of Burning Man to San Francisco in 2021 with an actual towering sculpture from the local artist fnnch, well -known worldwide for his pop art honey bear. This amazing sculpture was made for Burning Man 2017 and can be viewed at STUFF, located at 150 Valencia Street in San Francisco, CA. off Market Street.

Another Burning Man sculpture finds a home in San Francisco where it all started.

Burning Man originated in San Francisco in 1986 , becoming so large it eventually had to move to Black Rock Desert. Many large sculptures end up in storage so it's wonderful to bring this fnnch sculpture back home to San Francisco for everyone to enjoy .

2020 was the first year the physical Burning Man was officially canceled, due to Covid-19. The owners of STUFF decided they wanted to bring Burning Man back to life for people to enjoy. STUFF displays the amazing fnnch honey bear sculpture in its upper level, the only space large enough to fit this tall sculpture. It has proven hugely popular for viewing and photographs for social media.

STUFF, a collective housing 60+ small businesses, has over 17,000 square feet of space showcasing everything vintage, retro and mid-century. They're open seven days a week from 11-7.

STUFF, a long -time and early supporter of fnnch, collaborated on "Express Yourself" in 2017. At the time, fnnch said ," It was the coolest painting I've made." It features 16 honey bears in total and introduced 5 new ones including Trans Bear, Afro Bear, Skateboard Bear, Stuff Bear and the Summer of Love Bear. It's now available as a high-quality archival print signed by fnnch at STUFF. STUFF and fnnch embrace "Express Yourself ," with fnnch saying , " There is often no right way to do something, and I support you doing you."

fnnch believes art is for everyone and strives to bring art into the public realm by creating street art and murals. He has been featured by the New York Times, Washington Post and San Francisco Chronicle. His art can be found in San Francisco, LA, New York, Miami, Chicago, St. Louis, Tel Aviv, and Hong Kong.

Come experience all at STUFF, Be who You are and Express Yourself.

ABOUT: fnnch is a local artist in SF, CA who is now known worldwide with releases of his art selling out within minutes. He's most known for his honey bears and getting art into public spaces. fnnch has also dramatically expanded philanthropy raising or donating $12,000- in 2019 to $293,000- in 2020. fnnch.com or @fnnch. STUFF, a large vintage modern store in San Francisco at 150 Valencia Street, Loves everyone being who they are. Visit stuffSF.com or on Facebook.

