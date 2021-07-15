Burloak Technologies Scales Capacity With California Additive Manufacturing Facility

OAKVILLE, ON, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Burloak Technologies Inc., a division of Samuel, Son & Co., Limited, today announced the establishment of its second additive manufacturing center in Camarillo, California. With the addition of this facility, Burloak Technologies becomes North America's first multi-site additive manufacturing services provider, offering full Design for Additive Manufacturing (DFAM) expertise at scale.

The new 25,000-square-foot (2,300-square-meter) facility bolsters the manufacturing capacity available at the company's 65,000-square-foot (6,000-square-meter) Additive Manufacturing Center of Excellence, located in Oakville, Ontario. Between the two facilities, Burloak offers the industry's most complete set of additive manufacturing capabilities and technologies, including laser powder bed fusion, electron beam powder bed, metal binder jet and powder and wire DED technologies. In addition, Burloak offers a proven set of engineered plastic solutions for Peek, Ultem, Pctg, carbon fiber and nylon-based materials using SLS and high-speed extrusion technologies. These are combined with a full range of proven materials and post-production services, including design, engineering, CNC machining, heat treatment and finishing capabilities.

Formerly operating as CalRAM, the facility, assets and equipment have been acquired from Carpenter Technology Corporation. In addition to this transaction, Burloak and Carpenter Technology have formed an agreement to collaborate on future product design and development opportunities, and Carpenter Technology will become the preferred powdered metals supplier for certain DFAM projects led by Burloak.

"DFAM expertise, combined with scalable manufacturing capacity, is often the missing link for customers seeking to embrace additive," said Colin Osborne, Samuel's President and CEO. "The establishment of our multi-site capacity, along with our expanded relationship with Carpenter Technology, further demonstrates our commitment to closing this gap. By leveraging the expertise Samuel has in large-scale manufacturing, along with Burloak's deep additive experience, we offer customers the easiest, most direct path to develop and scale even their most complex additive manufacturing projects."

In addition to this expanded collaboration agreement with Carpenter Technology, Burloak has recently announced relationships with The Boeing Company, MDA Ltd., SmithsHP and the National Research Council of Canada, and is actively working with additional leaders in the space, aerospace, automotive and industrial markets. Carpenter Technology is a global leader in high-performance specialty alloy-based materials and process solutions for critical applications in the aerospace, transportation, defense, energy, industrial, medical and consumer electronics markets.

About Burloak TechnologiesA leader in the additive manufacturing industry, Burloak Technologies provides engineering and design services for additive manufacturing, materials development, high precision CNC machining, post-processing and metrology. Burloak works with the most innovative companies in the space, aerospace, automotive and industrial markets to rapidly transition their most challenging part designs to be additively manufactured at scale. The Company is registered to AS9100D, ISO9001 and is Canada Controlled Goods Approved. For more information visit burloaktech.com.

About SamuelFounded in 1855, Samuel, Son & Co., Limited, is a family-owned integrated network of metal manufacturing, processing and distribution divisions. Samuel employees provide metals, industrial products and related value-added services from locations across North America. The company leverages its industry expertise, breadth of experience and the passion of its people to help drive success for North American business - one customer at a time. For more information visit samuel.com.

