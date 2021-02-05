Burgex Mining Consultants Welcomes The Bureau Of Land Management's New Mineral & Land Records System

SANDY, Utah, Feb. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Burgex Mining Consultants looks forward to several significant upcoming changes to the U.S. Department of the Interior, Bureau of Land Management's (BLM) processes, including the launch of its new Mineral & Land Records System (MLRS) platform ( https://www.blm.gov/services/land-records/mlrs). The MLRS is a geospatially enabled land information system that provides a modernized online method for conducting land record research, filing mining claims, and managing documentation.

As professional mining experts and consultants, Burgex is actively educating others on how the MLRS process will change the mining industry ( https://burgex.com/3-things-you-need-to-know-about-blms-new-mineral-and-land-record-system).

"We specialize in all the intricacies involved in claim staking, especially filing mining claims correctly and promptly," said Crystal Burgess, co-founder of Burgex Mining Consultants. "We've been doing this a long time, and we want to use our expertise to lead the mining industry in understanding and implementing the MLRS."

One of the BLM's goals with the Mineral & Land Records System (MLRS) is to eliminate trips to the public room while providing a convenient means to maintain records and data in one customer-centric portal. MLRS users can upload notice/certificate of locations directly to the portal, pay maintenance and new claim fees, search current and historic land information, and manage several aspects of their mining claims online.

Burgex wants those in the industry to note that these changes will not replace the need for physically locating claims on the ground, and claims will still need to be filed locally as well as through the MLRS.

"The new MLRS platform will be especially beneficial for miners with only a handful of claims," said Burgess. "We are already working with clients on the best ways to utilize the MLRS and will continue to be an educational resource for the mining industry."

ABOUT BURGEXBurgex Mining Consultants provides convenient, comprehensive mining consultation services. With more than a decade of experience, they have worked on over 2,500 projects and staked over 10,000 mineral claims. Burgex offers dependable mineral market analysis, claim staking, valuation, sampling, and more to produce quality projects in a reasonable timeframe. Their expert mining consultants assist clients in everything from mineral exploration through mining operations, all in one place. For more information, call 775-335-2053 or visit www.burgex.com.

