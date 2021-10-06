Burger King® Tests New Impossible™ Nuggets Made From Plants (Photo: Business Wire)

You come to BK to have it your way - whether that's the iconic flame-grilled Whopper ®, the hand-breaded Ch'King™ sandwich, or one of the exciting new innovations on our menu like the Impossible™ Nuggets Made From Plants.

You come to BK to have it your way - whether that's the iconic flame-grilled Whopper ®, the hand-breaded Ch'King™ sandwich, or one of the exciting new innovations on our menu like the Impossible™ Nuggets Made From Plants. Burger King will be the first global quick-service restaurant brand to test the plant-based nuggets from Impossible Foods that have the savory taste of a family favorite, with a golden-brown crispy breading on the outside and a tender, juicy bite on the inside. In short, they're clucking delicious.

Our guests in Des Moines, IA, Boston, MA and Miami, FL will get a first taste of Impossible Nuggets made from plants* starting Oct. 11, available in an eight-piece order with your choice of dipping sauce.

"This isn't the first time we've teamed up with Impossible to make waves in the industry. In 2019, we became the first quick-service restaurant to serve the award-winning, plant-based Impossible patty and offer the iconic Impossible Whopper," said Ellie Doty, Chief Marketing Officer, Burger King North America. "So, it's only fitting we're the first global QSR to test the Impossible Nuggets. We're excited to hear what our guests in the test markets think of this latest innovation."

And the nugget innovation doesn't stop there - we're also rolling out new Ghost Pepper Chicken Nuggets nationwide for a limited time only. Made with white meat chicken kicked up with fiery ghost pepper, Ghost Pepper Chicken Nuggets are the perfect balance between flavor and heat. Our Royal Perks members will have exclusive access to be the first to unlock and try Ghost Pepper Chicken Nuggets today in the BK ® app, before they're available to everyone else on Oct. 11. Now that's the royal treatment.

This is the first time we're giving our loyal members an exclusive first look to a brand-new menu item, and it won't be the last. Our Royal Perks members can earn 10 Crowns for each $1 spent on their purchases**. Go ahead, sign up for Royal Perks to get in on the Ghost Pepper Chicken Nuggets before everyone else, redeem new member deals this month, and start earning on your first order today on the BK ® app or https://bk.com.

*Available for a limited time only at select U.S. restaurants in Des Moines, IA, Boston, MA and Miami, FL. Impossible Nuggets™ are made from plants and cooked in the same oil as meat and cheese products. Impossible™ and "Impossible Nuggets™" are trademarks of Impossible Foods, Inc. Used under license.

**Royal Perks available at participating U.S. restaurants. Account registration required on the BK ® App or BK.com. Earn 10 Crowns for every $1 spent at a participating restaurant (before discounts, after applicable taxes and fees). Redeem Crowns for eligible menu items. Terms apply: bk.com/rewards-terms.

About BURGER KING ® :Founded in 1954, the Burger King ® brand is a global fast-food hamburger chain known for food quality and value as the only place guests can get the flame-grilled Whopper® and the hand-breaded Ch'King™ sandwiches. The Burger King system operates more than 18,700 locations in more than 100 countries and U.S. territories. Almost 100 percent of Burger King restaurants are owned and operated by independent franchisees, many of them family-owned operations that have been in business for decades. To learn more about the Burger King brand, please visit the Burger King brand website at www.bk.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok.

About Impossible Foods:Based in California's Silicon Valley, Impossible Foods makes delicious, nutritious meat and dairy products from plants — with a much smaller environmental footprint than meat from animals. The privately held company was founded in 2011 by Patrick O. Brown, M.D., Ph.D., Professor Emeritus of Biochemistry at Stanford University and a former Howard Hughes Medical Institute investigator. Investors include Khosla Ventures, Bill Gates, Google Ventures, Mirae Asset Global Investments, Coatue, Horizons Ventures, UBS, Viking Global Investors, Temasek, Sailing Capital and Open Philanthropy Project.

