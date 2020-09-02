Bureau Veritas Malaysia Laboratory Relocated

HONG KONG, Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bureau Veritas, a global leader in testing, inspection and certification, has announced that its laboratory in Malaysia has expanded and moved to a modernized premise in Iskandar Puteri, Johor, Malaysia to cater for the company's growth and increasing testing demands in the Southeast Asia region.

Strategically located in Johor Bahru district, one of the major manufacturing hubs and export centers for hardline products including furniture, tableware, cookware and decorative items in Malaysia, the new expanded ISO/IEC 17525 accredited laboratory will better serve manufacturers and companies in meeting regulatory and performance requirements for safety and quality.

Equipped with the most up-to-date equipment and a team of experienced specialists, the facility provides a wide range of specialized testing and analytical services for hard goods, furniture, toys and electrical products aligned to global standards and technical specifications such as ISTA, ANSI / BIFMA, CPSC, EU, BS, EN, ASTM, ISO, SASO, AS/NZS etc. Services include:

Transit Packaging Test

Flammability Test

Physical and Performance Test: Corrosion Resistance, Moisture Content, Small Part, Stability, Temperature and Humidity, Durability, Strength & Static Load, etc...

Analytical Test for hazardous chemicals; restricted substances; and food contact products

Technical Support Services including tailor-made seminars and training

The new laboratory also offers larger and more comfortable seminar rooms, providing clients with an enhanced training environment.

Rasanga U. Hewage, Vice President, Central Asian Region, commented: " Malaysia is one of the world's top furniture exporting countries; particularly in wooden furniture and many wood-based products. Our new laboratory has increased its scope with full ISTA packaging and analytical tests for restricted substances to support the increasing testing demands of clients in Johor Bahru and nearby areas." Hewage added: "Strategically located in Malaysia, the expanded laboratory will enable us to better serve the growing testing needs in Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand and the Philippines for furniture, hard goods, toys and electrical products. Our new facility with supporting specialists will add real value to our clients in terms of saving cost and lead time in local testing, achieving faster time to global markets with quality products."

About Bureau Veritas

Bureau Veritas is a world-leading provider in testing, inspection and certification. Founded in 1828, the group has more than 78,000 employees in more than 1,500 offices and laboratories around the globe. Bureau Veritas helps its clients to improve their performances by offering innovative services and solutions in order to ensure that their products, infrastructure and processes meet standards and regulations in terms of quality, health and safety, environment protection and social responsibility.

Bureau Veritas is listed on Euronext Paris and belongs to the Next 20 index

Compartment A, ISIN code FR 006174348, stock symbol: BVI.

Website: https://group.bureauveritas.com

Bureau Veritas' Consumer Products Services division is a leading global quality assurance provider for the global consumer product and retail markets. It offers an array of specialized services including testing, inspections, audits and engineering services for a wide range of consumer products. These products include hard goods; toys and juvenile products; soft goods; premiums; electrical and electronic products including wireless and mobile devices; automotive equipment; food products as well as health, beauty, cosmetics, and household products.

Website: https://www.cps.bureauveritas.com

