Burbank International Film Festival Has Chosen Mads Mikkelsens' Award-winning Film RIDERS OF JUSTICE As Their Opening Night Feature As It Returns In-Person Sept 9-12

The 13th Annual Burbank International Film Festival (BIFF), has chosen Mads Mikkelsens' award-winning film RIDERS OF JUSTICE (courtesy of Magnolia Pictures/Magnet Releasing), as their Opening Night feature to launch this year's event on Thursday, September 9, 2021. The Friday Night Centerpiece film will be the World Premiere of THIS GAME'S CALLED MURDER, starring Ron Perlman, Natasha Henstridge (Species), and Vanessa Marano (Switched at Birth). On Sunday, the Closing Night feature will be the Docudrama, ACTING: THE FIRST SIX LESSONS starring Emily Bridges (in her directorial debut) with her father Beau Bridges, followed by a Q&A with director Emily Bridges. They will also be presented the President's Innovation Award plus a SPECIAL BRIDGES TRIBUTE by actress Rachel Boston (CBS's SEAL Team, 500 Days of Summer) at the festival's Closing Night Red Carpet Awards Gala on Sunday, September 12, 2021, at the Burbank Marriott Convention Center. The Festival will be returning in person this year to the Burbank AMC 16 Theaters for live screenings and events, running from September 9-12, 2021.

BURBANK, Calif., Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The 13th Annual Burbank International Film Festival (BIFF) will be returning in person this year to the Burbank AMC 16 Theaters for live screenings and events, running from September 9-12, 2021. The festival has chosen Mads Mikkelsens' award-winning film RIDERS OF JUSTICE (courtesy of Magnolia Pictures/Magnet Releasing), as their Opening Night feature to launch this year's event on Thursday, September 9, 2021. The Friday Night Centerpiece film will be the World Premiere of THIS GAME'S CALLED MURDER, starring Ron Perlman, Natasha Henstridge (Species), and Vanessa Marano (Switched at Birth).

Saturday's Night of Science Fiction, Fantasy & Horror, September 11, will feature the new supernatural thriller THE UNHOLY (courtesy of Sony Pictures/Screen Gems), produced by Sam Raimi (Evil Dead), starring Jeffrey Dean Morgan (The Walking Dead) and Cary Elwes (Stranger Things), written and directed by Evan Spiliotopoulos (Snake Eyes).

On Sunday, the Closing feature will be the Docudrama, ACTING: THE FIRST SIX LESSONS starring Emily Bridges (in her directorial debut) with her father Beau Bridges, followed by a Q&A with director Emily Bridges. They will also be presented the President's Innovation Award plus a Special Bridges Family Tribute by actress Rachel Boston (CBS's SEAL Team, 500 Days of Summer) at the festival's Closing Night Red Carpet Awards Gala on Sunday, September 12, 2021, at the Burbank Marriott Convention Center.

Additional Festival Highlights: On Thursday, September 9th, is the LGBTQ program, the Festival will screen the Award-winning series THE BAY starring recent Daytime Emmy Award Winners Karrueche Tran, Kristos Andrews and Mike Manning. Saturday, September 11th has the faith-based feature REKINDLING CHRISTMAS starring Ashley Atwood (Hell on the Border) and Patrick Michael Lane (Dynasty); the political satire feature BAD PRESIDENT starring Eddie Griffin (Undercover Brother) and Jeff Rector (American Horror Story) and Sci-fi/Horror shorts, KOREATOWN GHOST STORY starring Margaret Cho and KILLING TIME starring Maggie McCollester (Dexter). Other screenings include the foreign feature film from Malaysia, MILLION LOVES IN ME.

"When I took over the festival in 2012, my goal was to make BIFF a Sundance right in our own backyard. We continue to bring a world-class festival to the great city of Burbank and we are so thrilled to be back hosting a live, in-person festival for 2021!" said festival President Jeff Rector.

First Entertainment Credit Union is the Festival's Title Sponsor as well as the LA County Student Filmmaker's Award. Other valued Sponsors include Patino Management, Vollara Air Purifiers and Here Media that sponsors the LGBTQ+ categories for shorts and feature films.

PR/Media: Nadine Jolson JolsonCreativePR@ mac.com Talent Contact: milleniumconcepts@gmail.com

For the full Festival Schedule and Tickets: https://www.itsmyseat.com/BIFF Website: BurbankFilmFest.org

ABOUT THE BURBANK INTL FILM FESTIVAL The mission of the Burbank International Film Festival is to promote and support inclusive and culturally diverse perspectives and content. BIFF continues to cultivate independent film and create, develop, discover and celebrate extraordinary filmmaking from around the world. Many of the films selected by the festival have gone on to win Oscars and Emmy Awards.

Media Contact

Nadine Jolson, JOLSON CREATIVE PR, +1 (310) 614-3214, jolsoncreativePR@mac.com

SOURCE Burbank International Film Festival