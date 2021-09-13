Bunq Partners With Paysafe To Enable Cash Deposits For Digital Banking

bunq, the app-based Dutch challenger bank, has partnered with leading specialised payments platform, Paysafe (PSFE) , to provide customers with access to cash services. Customers who prefer to use cash in their daily lives can now use Paysafecash, one of Paysafe's eCash solutions, to conveniently add cash into their bunq accounts.

The international roll-out of the partnership between Paysafe and bunq, which starts with 21 European countries, facilitates quick and secure cash deposits directly via the bunq mobile app: After selecting Paysafecash as the top up method in their app, the customer chooses how much cash to deposit into the account and generates a unique barcode for the transaction. The customer can then go to a nearby payment point, scan the barcode at the point of sales terminal and make the payment in cash. The deposited amount will show on the bunq balance within minutes. Paysafecash is available at around 190,000 payment points in 29 countries (including the US and Canada), providing an extensive network for bunq customers in the 21 countries where the service has been activated.

Ali Niknam, founder and CEO of bunq, commented, "bunq was founded to challenge what banking is and can do. By putting our users first we have created a bank that is super focused on making life easy in a sustainable way. Teaming up with Paysafe means bunq users in even more European countries now have a safe and easy way to add cash to their bunq accounts."

Udo Müller, CEO of paysafecard, the team behind Paysafecash, added: "The partnership between bunq and Paysafe allows for truly convenient and inclusive banking services. Our well-established eCash network provides a perfect extension to app-based digital banking and allows bunq to reach cash-reliant customers, which represent a considerable and attractive target audience."

NOTES TO EDITORS

*The service is available in the following countries: Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, France, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain and Sweden.

About Paysafecash

Paysafecash, from leading specialised payments platform Paysafe, is an eCash payment method for customers who want to pay online easily and safely using cash. Available in nearly 30 countries, Paysafecash makes online transactions possible for customers, who do not have a debit or credit card, or who do not want to use them online. Payments are made by generating a barcode during the online checkout, which can then be scanned and paid for in person at one of more than 190,000 payment points. Paysafecash was launched in 2018 by the same Paysafe team who created the award-winning, prepaid cash solution paysafecard in 2000. A market leader in eCash payment solutions, paysafecard allows customers to buy prepaid vouchers that they can then redeem online.

About Paysafe Limited

Paysafe Limited ("Paysafe") (PSFE) (PSFE.WS) is a leading specialised payments platform. Its core purpose is to enable businesses and consumers to connect and transact seamlessly through industry-leading capabilities in payment processing, digital wallet, and online cash solutions. With over 20 years of online payment experience, an annualized transactional volume of US $100 billion in 2020, and approximately 3,400 employees located in 12+ global locations, Paysafe connects businesses and consumers across 70 payment types in over 40 currencies around the world. Delivered through an integrated platform, Paysafe solutions are geared toward mobile-initiated transactions, real-time analytics and the convergence between brick-and-mortar and online payments. Further information is available at www.paysafe.com.

About bunq

bunq was founded in 2012 by serial entrepreneur Ali Niknam (1981) after he secured the first European banking permit in over 35 years. He set out to radically change the traditional banking industry and was bunq's sole investor until 2021, financing the company with €98.7m of his own money. This provided bunq with the freedom and independence to build a bank rooted in the wants and needs of its users. In April 2021, their deposits surpassed €1 billion for the first time, having doubled in 2019 and then again in 2020.

In July 2021 bunq announced the largest series A round ever secured by a European fintech. bunq raised €193 million in a deal with British private equity firm Pollen Street Capital, valuing bunq at approximately €1.6 billion. At the same time, bunq also reported its first-ever profitable month. The first investment of external capital will help bunq to further expand across Europe and to continue incorporating M&A as part of its business growth strategy. As part of the deal, bunq acquired Capitalflow, a Dublin-based company which lends to SMEs across a broad range of sectors in the Irish economy.*

bunq is currently available in 29 European markets: Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czechia, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Sweden and Spain.

For further information please visit bunq.com.

*The investment round is pending regulatory approval by De Nederlandsche Bank.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210913005274/en/