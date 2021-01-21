Bunker Labs To Host Virtual Event For Military-Connected Entrepreneurs And Small Business Owners

CHICAGO, Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On Thursday February 25, 2021, Bunker Labs will host its annual Muster conference, which is open to the public and will be held virtually for the first time ever.

CHICAGO, Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On Thursday February 25, 2021, Bunker Labs will host its annual Muster conference, which is open to the public and will be held virtually for the first time ever.

The annual Muster is Bunker's largest, most exciting event of the year, featuring a lineup of keynote speakers, topic-driven discussions led by entrepreneurship and business experts, a showcase of veteran and military spouse-owned businesses, and a high-energy pitch competition.

Retired United States Army four-star general John W. Nicholson and former NFL wide receiver Vincent Jackson are scheduled to deliver this year's keynote addresses.

The virtual doors open at 11 am EST. Scheduled programming kicks off at 12 pm EST, and the event concludes with networking from 5 pm to 6 pm EST. An immersive, 3D exhibit hall featuring Veterans in Residence companies from the Bunker Labs 21A cohort program will be open throughout the event for attendees to explore and make connections.

The Virtual Muster is presented by Intuit. Entrepreneurs, business owners, investors, and anyone else interested in supporting the military-connected entrepreneurial and small business community is invited to attend. To view the full agenda and register for the 2021 Virtual Muster, visit the event page here .

About Bunker Labs:

Bunker Labs is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit and a national network of veteran and military spouse entrepreneurs dedicated to helping the military-connected community start their own business. Bunker Labs is committed to seeing that every entrepreneur, including small business owners, in the military-connected community has the network, tools, and resources they need to start their own business. Learn more about Bunker Labs: www.bunkerlabs.org

