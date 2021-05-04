Bunge Limited Increases Quarterly Dividend On Common Shares

Bunge Limited (BG) - Get Report announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.525 per share on its common shares, which is a 5% increase. The dividend is payable on September 2, 2021 to shareholders of record on August 19, 2021.

The Company also declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.21875 per share on its 4.875% cumulative convertible perpetual preference shares, payable on September 1, 2021 to shareholders of record on August 15, 2021.

About Bunge

At Bunge ( www.bunge.com, NYSE: BG), our purpose is to connect farmers to consumers to deliver essential food, feed and fuel to the world. With more than two centuries of experience, unmatched global scale and deeply rooted relationships, we work to put quality food on the table, increase sustainability where we operate, strengthen global food security, and help communities prosper. As the world's leader in oilseed processing and a leading producer and supplier of specialty plant-based oils and fats, we value our partnerships with farmers to improve the productivity and environmental efficiency of agriculture across our value chains and to bring quality products from where they're grown to where they're consumed. At the same time, we collaborate with our customers to create and reimagine the future of food, developing tailored and innovative solutions to meet evolving dietary needs and trends in every part of the world. Our Company is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, and we have more than 23,000 dedicated employees working across more than 350 facilities located in more than 40 countries.

Website Information

