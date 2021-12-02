Bundle Launches New Employee Engagement Audio Sessions

To reach more employees wherever they work--at home, remote, or hybrid--Bundle unveils Audio Break sessions to afford all workers the opportunity to connect with experts, build skills and improve wellbeing in hands-free, bite-sized experiences.

Bundle, the leader in employer-enabled live experiences, continues to step-up its product line offerings to meet the rising demands of employers and employees by delivering engaging, audio communication, personal development, and wellbeing solutions for them.

Listen Up to Improve Engagement

Bundle's Audio Break sessions offers employees an auditory connection with a trained expert to raise their skills and mental fitness in a live, interactive session that all employees can participate in whether they are remote, hybrid, or in the office. No need for the internet or video conferencing as these sessions are 100% audio.

Bundle Audio Break sessions give employee members access to personalized, live expert-led voice sessions on personal and professional development, communication, and wellbeing, so they can elevate their performance.Bundle designed Audio Breaks for just-in-time experience in bite-sized increments—15- or 30-minute sessions. Companies purchase a subscription for their employees and designate the number of sessions they want to offer each month. Employees can sign up on our platform or by calling Bundle's Concierge Support line.

"We've heard the demand signal from our clients and strive to deliver sessions that reach and benefit all their employees no matter where people work— on the line, on the road, or in an office—providing value and growing skills. One of our core goals at Bundle is to reach every employee and Audio Breaks bring us one step closer ," said Bundle CEO and Founder Kayla Lebovits.

About Bundle Bundle is committed to reimaging the employee experience and providing clients with the best possible services that strengthen their business and people. To learn more about Bundle's offering or to try a session, visit www.bundlebenefits.com

