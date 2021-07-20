Bumble Inc. To Announce Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results On August 11, 2021

AUSTIN, Texas, July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ: BMBL), the parent company of Bumble and Badoo, today announced that it will report financial results for the second quarter ending June 30, 2021 following the close of market...

AUSTIN, Texas, July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bumble Inc. (BMBL) , the parent company of Bumble and Badoo, today announced that it will report financial results for the second quarter ending June 30, 2021 following the close of market on Wednesday, August 11, 2021. The Company will host a corresponding conference call and webcast at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time on that day.

To listen to the live conference call, please dial toll-free (833) 362-0206 or international (914) 987-7675, access code 5974259, approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. A webcast of the call and the earnings release will be accessible on the Investors section of the Company's website at https://ir.bumble.com. A webcast replay will be available approximately two hours after the conclusion of the live event.

Bumble Inc. is the parent company of Bumble and Badoo, two of the world's highest-grossing dating apps with millions of users worldwide. The Bumble platform enables people to connect and build equitable and healthy relationships. Founded by CEO Whitney Wolfe Herd in 2014, the Bumble app is one of the first dating apps built with women at the center, and the Badoo app, which was founded in 2006, is one of the pioneers of web and mobile dating products. Bumble currently employs over 800 people in offices in Austin, Barcelona, London, and Moscow.

