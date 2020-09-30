BullGuard Launches 2021 Premium Protection, Internet Security And Antivirus With Dynamic Machine Learning And Multi-Layered Protection

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Award-winning consumer and small office cybersecurity company, BullGuard , today announced its new 2021 suite of antimalware solutions featuring Dynamic Machine Learning capabilities and Multi-Layered Protection. The BullGuard 2021 security suite empowers consumers to confidently perform sensitive online transactions in absolute safety and rest assured knowing cyber threats are stopped dead in their tracks. BullGuard 2021 blocks malicious behavior before it can do damage, even when malware attempts to intentionally take a consumer's device offline.

BullGuard 2021 offers enhanced Multi-Layered Protection. Multi-Layered Protection uses six layers of protection - Safe Browsing, Dynamic Machine Learning, Sentry Protection for Zero-Day Malware, an On-Access AV Engine, a Firewall and a Vulnerability Scanner - to defend the user's devices from malware, without the need for user interaction. The six layers work in tandem to create a buffer between the internet and each device BullGuard 2021 is installed on, catching inbound and local malware, any erroneous outbound communication to the internet, phishing scams and more.

Crucial to BullGuard's Multi-Layered Protection is Dynamic Machine Learning, which continuously monitors all processes on a user's device, enabling real-time detection and blocking of potentially malicious behavior before it can do damage, even if malware attempts to cut the internet connection. The advanced machine learning system stays one step ahead of cybercriminals by continually learning and improving based on threats that are detected across the entire BullGuard customer base. Dynamic Machine Learning is included in all three 2021 products: BullGuard Antivirus , BullGuard Internet Security and BullGuard Premium Protection .

Streamlined to be the fastest product versions BullGuard has released to date, BullGuard 2021 has also improved application performance while reducing system resource usage, including significantly reduced virus definition file sizes. Additional enhancements include:

Identity Protection provides heightened protection for your online identity in addition to protecting a user's physical devices. Additional support for international phone numbers and bank accounts ensures the most accurate monitoring of dark web platforms where stolen user data is sold or traded.

provides heightened protection for your online identity in addition to protecting a user's physical devices. Additional support for international phone numbers and bank accounts ensures the most accurate monitoring of dark web platforms where stolen user data is sold or traded. Game Booster now includes support for anti-cheat engines and uninterrupted video performance while broadcasting during gameplay. Online gaming platforms with built-in anti-cheat features are now supported, allowing users to confidently participate for prize money and in paid competitions. Gamers who wish to play while broadcasting on Twitch or other video gaming community networks will benefit from added support for optimized video.

"Unlike the majority of other cybersecurity solutions, BullGuard's Dynamic Machine Learning protection continually monitors all processes on your device, enabling real-time detection and blocking of potentially malicious behavior, even if malware attempts to cut your internet connection," said Paul Lipman, CEO of BullGuard. BullGuard 2021 is ideal for consumers who want 'set-it-and-forget-it' cybersecurity that works behind-the-scenes to provide the best endpoint protection against today's known and zero-day threats."

The BullGuard 2021 product line comes standard with next-generation Antimalware, Game Booster and Vulnerability Scanner. BullGuard Internet Security and BullGuard Premium Protection include a Firewall, Secure Browser and Parental Control, and BullGuard Premium Protection also includes comprehensive Identity Protection and a Home Network Scanner. BullGuard 2021 also automatically alerts customers if they try to access an unsecured Wi-Fi network, enabling them to connect immediately to a secure server if they have BullGuard VPN installed, or prompting them to install a trial of BullGuard VPN to secure their Wi-Fi connection if not.

BullGuard 2021 Product Line:

BullGuard Antivirus, Windows only, one PC, 1-year subscription - $29.95 |£24.95 | €29.95

|£24.95 | €29.95 BullGuard Internet Security, multi-platform (Windows, Android and macOS), three devices, 1-year subscription - $59.95 |£49.95 | €59.95

|£49.95 | €59.95 BullGuard Premium Protection, multi-platform (Windows, Android, macOS), ten devices, 1-year subscription - $99.95 |£69.95 | €89.95

BullGuard 2021 is backed by BullGuard's highly acclaimed 24/7 live customer support. The BullGuard 2021 Press Kit can be accessed here. For more information, please visit BullGuard .

About BullGuardBullGuard is an award-winning cybersecurity company focused on providing the consumer and small business markets with the confidence to use the internet in absolute safety. We make it simple for users to protect their data, identity and privacy - at home, in the office and on the go. The BullGuard product portfolio extends to PC, Mac, tablet and smartphone protection, and features a comprehensive product suite, including internet security, mobile security, identity protection, an easy-to-use VPN with military-grade encryption, and BullGuard Small Office Security, a dedicated, cloud-managed endpoint service designed specifically for small offices. BullGuard released the world's first IoT vulnerability scanner, real-time Home Network Scanner and unique Game Booster delivering the most secure and optimized gaming experience for PC Gamers. Today, BullGuard continues to lead the cybersecurity industry in providing innovations.

BullGuard has an unmatched channel focus. Our total commitment to channel partners is evident with our industry-leading Advantage Partner Program and unrivaled revenue share scheme, which has made BullGuard the channel's favorite endpoint security vendor, consistently recognized by prestigious industry awards.

All BullGuard customers and partners enjoy expert live, 24/7 customer support and a no-logs policy. Follow us on Twitter @BullGuard , like us on Facebook at BullGuard , or learn more at www.bullguard.com .

