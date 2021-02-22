Bulletproof 'Secure Cloud Advantage' Roadshow Celebrates 10-year Anniversary February 24 - 25, 2021

Program to centre around exposing security blinds spots generated by extreme acceleration to remote work and cloud collaboration in 2020.

FREDERICTON, NB, Feb. 22, 2021 /CNW/ - On Wednesday, February 24th and Thursday, February 25th, 2021, Bulletproof will celebrate its annual Roadshow's 10th anniversary by partnering with Microsoft to deliver, virtually, what promises to be the best installment to date.

Executive business leaders and directors and practitioners of IT, Security and Compliance across all sectors, will be treated to a program that is jam-packed with industry expertise and exciting digital transformation insights delivered through keynotes, break-out sessions, live Q&As, expert chats and panels. Of course, no 10 th anniversary would be complete without some surprises, but the Bulletproof team is mum on those.

"There have been lot of changes to the cybersecurity landscape these past 10 years; what hasn't changed is Bulletproof's commitment to use our annual Roadshow as a forum to deliver timely, relevant and actionable insights to help our customers understand and prepare for the 'what's next,' says Bulletproof CEO, Chris Johnston. "We couldn't be happier to have Microsoft back with us as Presenting Partner and to welcome many of their experts to our most exciting line-up yet."

That list of experts includes Head of Modern Work & Security, Microsoft Canada, Jason Brommet.

"Bulletproof is a Microsoft security and compliance partner whose commitment to enabling and protecting our customers through their individual security journeys is apparent not only in the annual Roadshow, but in the day to day. I look forward to participating in the 2021 Kick-Off Keynotes to help shine a light on how the accelerated digital transformation we have seen this past year has revealed better ways to work, innovate, and secure our companies." —Jason Brommet, Head of Modern Work & Security, Microsoft Canada

The Bulletproof Roadshow would not be possible without the support of partners. The company extends sincere thanks to Microsoft for their continued partnership as Presenting Partner (Kevlar Level) as well as HPE, Public Knowledge, Barrington Consulting, Barracuda (Amour Level), and Fortinet (Shield Level).

For more information on or to register for the 2021 Bulletproof Roadshow, visit the event page: bulletproofsi.com/roadshow.

About BulletproofFounded in Fredericton, New Brunswick in 2000, Bulletproof has two decades in the security business, protecting its clients' privacy and data. The company's footprint now includes users on six continents trusting Bulletproof to secure their identities, networks, data, and devices. Named Partner of the Year | Modern Workplace by Microsoft Canada in 2019 and 2020, Bulletproof is proud to be a Microsoft Gold Partner with twelve gold competencies and a member of the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association.

For more information on Bulletproof visit bulletproofsi.com or join us on Facebook , Twitter and LinkedIn . For more information on the 2020 Bulletproof Roadshow, visit the event page: bulletproofsi.com/roadshow

