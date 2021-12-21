Bulletproof 360 Is Now A Certified Transparent Company™

NEW YORK, Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Transparency Invest ™, a company with a mission to accelerate the world's adoption of transparency, today announced that it has recognized Bulletproof, the nutrition company best known for skyrocketing the original...

NEW YORK, Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Transparency Invest ™, a company with a mission to accelerate the world's adoption of transparency, today announced that it has recognized Bulletproof, the nutrition company best known for skyrocketing the original butter coffee recipe into a household name, as a Certified Transparent Company ™.

Transparency Invest awards this certification to companies that meet the highest levels of organizational transparency, measured by its 6 Key Performance Indicators (KPIs). According to Transparency Invest, Certified Transparent Companies "meet the highest standards of verified transparency, accountability and trust."

"The modern consumer is devoted to transparent companies like Bulletproof, that balance growth with sustainable practices in the social and environmental worlds," explained Paul Pagnato, Chairman and Founder of Transparency Invest. "Transparency is the currency of successful exponential growth and we're proud to certify Bulletproof with recognized clarity to their commitments."

Since the introduction of Bulletproof Coffee in 2011, transparency has been at the brand's core, helping to inspire people to tap their own unique limitless potential. Bulletproof demands high standards on product ingredients to ensure they have efficacious doses backed by science. The company's dedicated team further ensures that every product meets these standards to uniquely help consumers feel the difference in both body and mind.

"At Bulletproof, we question everything - including the ways we can operate as a strong team, how we interact with each other, how we develop trust in ourselves and how we react to mistakes. Actions speak louder than words and our culture is an illustration of our actions at every level," stated Bulletproof CEO Larry Bodner. "We continually seek ways to be better and see this certification as a catalyst to continue to be more transparent every day."

To learn more about becoming a Certified Transparent Company ™, please visit transparencyinvest.com/certified-transparent-company/.

About Transparency Invest ™Transparency Invest is a technology-based organization with a massive transformative purpose to positively impact one billion lives. We are a leader in transparency research, financial indexes and educational services, with a mission to accelerate the world's adoption of transparency. We relentlessly pursue solutions to solve even the most complex problems through transparency. Transparency Changes Everything ®. For more information about Transparency Invest, please visit transparencyinvest.com.

