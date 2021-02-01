BulletinHealthcare Partners With Academy Of General Dentistry To Launch Dental News Briefings

BELTSVILLE, Md., Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BulletinHealthcare, a leading provider of news briefings for top U.S. medical associations, today announced that it has launched two new publications, AGD Today and AGD Practice Weekly, for members of the Academy of General Dentistry (AGD).

AGD Today is distributed via email to AGD members and affiliates by 8:30 a.m. ET every weekday morning. The publication satisfies the daily information needs of general dentists and dental professionals.

Similarly, AGD Practice Weekly provides dentists with a weekly roundup of news relevant to their dental practice and is delivered at 9 a.m. ET every Saturday.

AGD Today and AGD Practice Weekly provide dentists and dental professionals with relevant medical news, delivered directly to their inbox in a concise, user-friendly format. The content of the briefings follows BulletinHealthcare's signature curation and distillation of the day's most important news stories, selected from thousands of sources by its team of healthcare analysts.

"We are pleased to partner with the Academy of General Dentistry to produce an exciting pair of new publications to serve their members and prospective members," said Danielle Sturgis, Vice President of Partnerships at BulletinHealthcare. "Our analyst group is unmatched in their expertise in producing handcrafted news briefings for busy healthcare professionals. We're proud to serve as a trusted source of news and information for HCPs, especially during these challenging times."

"The AGD is always working to get the most up-to-date and relevant industry news to our members and this partnership with BulletinHealthcare allows us to do that more frequently," said Bruce Cassis, DDS, MAGD, AGD President. "We are entrusting this new platform to provide our members with an integrated approach to providing both AGD news and updates relevant to the practice of dentistry."

About the Academy of General DentistryThe Academy of General Dentistry (AGD) is a professional association of more than 39,000 general dentists, dedicated to providing quality dental care and oral health education to the public. Founded in 1952, AGD is the largest association for general dentists in the world and serves the needs and represents the interests of general dentists. For more information about the AGD, visit, www.agd.org.

About BulletinHealthcareBulletinHealthcare, a Cision® Insights solution, is a healthcare provider-focused digital publisher that - through partnerships with more than 30 leading medical associations and the Cleveland Clinic - curates and disseminates the stories and research that matter most to verified physicians, dentists, nurses, and other HCPs. BulletinHealthcare delivers nearly one million briefings every weekday to our partners' members and stakeholders. For inquiries, please contact info@bulletinhealthcare.com.

