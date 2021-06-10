Bulleit Launches New "Local Bar Sundays" Hospitality Mission At Tribeca Festival And Says "First Drink Is On Us," Encouraging New Yorkers To Support Their Local Bar And Restaurants

Bulleit Frontier Whiskey and Diageo partner with Tribeca Festival to launch $50,000* virtual rebate program in support of the New York Hospitality community, encouraging consumers to choose their favorite neighborhood establishments as New York continues to re-open.

NEW YORK, June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Inspired by the contribution and resilience of bars, restaurants and hospitality workers in communities everywhere, Bulleit is proud to introduce the brand's Local Bar Sundays mission at this year's Tribeca Festival, encouraging adults (21+) to make Sunday Local Bar Sunday. With so many empty bar stools and dining rooms this past year, a big piece of our community was lost. New York City bars and restaurants have been the backdrop for some of life's most important moments and some of the film industry's most iconic scenes. To help reignite the vibrance of New York's hospitality landscape, Bulleit Frontier Whiskey and Tribeca Festival are teaming up to work towards their shared mission of bringing the New York Community together again.

Experience the interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/8911251-bulleit-launches-local-bar-sundays-first-drink-is-on-us-at-tribeca-festival/

Starting June 9 through June 20, consumers who visit their favorite local New York bar or restaurant during the Tribeca Festival will be reimbursed online for any Bulleit, Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, Ketel One or Don Julio cocktail over $10 by participating in the "First Drink Is On Us" $50,000 virtual bar program. Consumers will be reimbursed $10 via Venmo** for uploading a receipt to FirstsOnUs.com after purchasing a qualifying brand cocktail during the designated period***. Participating consumers are encouraged to remember to tip their favorite bartenders.

"At the heart of every community is a gathering place - often in the form of a bar or restaurant," said Sophie Kelly, Sr. Vice President of Whiskey at Diageo North America. "As a brand focused on building community, we're thrilled to bring our Local Bar Sundays initiative to New York in partnership with Tribeca Festival to help reignite excitement and encourage folks to get back to their local establishments that they know and love."

As part of the Local Bar Sundays and Tribeca Festival programming, Bulleit will also take over New York City with an out of home and social media campaign, encouraging consumers across the city to make every Sunday a Local Bar Sunday with the "first drink on us" when they head to their local bars.

"Partners like Bulleit make our mission of celebrating the resilient spirit of New York possible ," said Paula Weinstein, Chief Content Officer, Tribeca Enterprises. "We're so proud to invite New Yorkers out of their homes and back to the movies and the unique local establishments that hold our community together."

As the official Bourbon of Tribeca Festival, Bulleit will also have an on-site presence with a variety of touchpoints and activations including:

Reigniting NYC: The Future of Hospitality in a Resilient City : this official Tribeca Talk , moderated by American actor, writer and director, Colman Domingo , will unite innovative leaders and local New Yorkers in hospitality, spirits, and film to ignite conversation around the road to recovery for the hospitality industry and inspire the community to get involved as they discuss the path forward. The talk will take place on Sunday June 13 . Festival-goers can reserve a ticket here to join the conversation.

: this official , moderated by , will unite innovative leaders and local New Yorkers in hospitality, spirits, and film to ignite conversation around the road to recovery for the hospitality industry and inspire the community to get involved as they discuss the path forward. The talk will take place on . Festival-goers can reserve a ticket to join the conversation. Invite-Only: Italian Studies Film Premiere Official Afterparty: will honor the work of the creative cast and crew of the highly anticipated film, Italian Studies . The party will take place following the film's world premiere on June 12 .

will honor the work of the creative cast and crew of the highly anticipated film, . The party will take place following the film's world premiere on . Bulleit Frontier Whiskey Bar: ticket holders can enjoy bespoke Bulleit Bourbon and Bulleit Rye New York-inspired cocktails throughout the festival when they attend a Tribeca Talk , podcast premiere or immersive event.

ticket holders can enjoy bespoke Bulleit Bourbon and Bulleit Rye New York-inspired cocktails throughout the festival when they attend a , podcast premiere or immersive event. Invite-Only Bulleit Frontier Whiskey Bar at the Diageo Cocktail Garden: Bulleit Frontier Whiskey will host actors, filmmakers and celebrities at the bar to enjoy cocktails throughout the festival featuring the brand's award-winning Bulleit Bourbon and Bulleit Rye and Bulleit 10 Year-Old.

The Local Bar Sundays mission comes on the heels of the brand's initial commitment of $250,000 to support the North American Hospitality Industry as part of the Bulleit Frontier Fund. This additional $50,000 pledge made by Bulleit Whiskey, Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, Ketel One and Don Julio, Diageo brands, will continue to support industry recovery.

We're all excited to begin heading back to our local bars and to start going to live events again, but as always Bulleit encourages adult consumers who join Bulleit on the frontier to always drink responsibly.

*Based on Maximum consumer redemption. **Venmo is a service of PayPayl, Inc. which is NOT responsible for Local Bar Sundays. *** Receipt of payment is subject to verification of consumer's compliance with Offer terms. Limit 1 redemption ( $10 payment) per consumer.

ABOUT BULLEIT FRONTIER WHISKEYBulleit, founded in 1987, is one of the fastest-growing whiskeys in America. The brand attributes that growth to bartenders and cultural partners who have adopted it as their own. The Bulleit Frontier Whiskey portfolio is distilled and aged in the Bulleit family tradition, using a distinctive high rye recipe, which gives them a bold, spicy, yet distinctively smooth taste. The award-winning Kentucky whiskey most recently won a Double Gold medal for Bulleit 10 Year Old and Gold Medals for Bulleit Bourbon and Bulleit Rye at the 2021 San Francisco World Spirits Competition.

In 2017, Bulleit celebrated its 30th anniversary with the opening of a new, state-of-the-art distillery located in Shelbyville, KY. Constructed with a focus on sustainable practices including natural habitat protection, water conservation and local ingredient sourcing, BDC received the Highly Commended award for Sustainable Distillery of the Year at the 2020 Icons of Whisky Awards from Whisky Magazine. In 2019, a Visitor's Centre at the Bulleit Distilling Co. in Shelbyville opened to share our modern, technological and sustainable approach to making great whiskey. For more information, visit www.bulleit.com or follow @Bulleit on Instagram.

About Diageo North AmericaDiageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands including Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, Bulleit and Buchanan's whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Casamigos and Don Julio tequilas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Tanqueray and Guinness. Diageo is listed on both the London Stock Exchange (LSE: DGE) and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: DEO) and its products are sold in more than 180 countries around the world. For more information about Diageo, its people, brands, and performance, visit www.diageo.com. Visit Diageo's global responsible drinking resource, www.DRINKiQ.com, for information, initiatives, and ways to share best practice. Follow at Twitter and Instagram for news and information about Diageo North America: @Diageo_NA.

About the Tribeca FestivalThe Tribeca Festival, presented by AT&T, brings artists and diverse audiences together to celebrate storytelling in all its forms, including film, TV, VR, gaming, music, and online work. With strong roots in independent film, Tribeca is a platform for creative expression and immersive entertainment. Tribeca champions emerging and established voices; discovers award-winning filmmakers and creators; curates innovative experiences; and introduces new technology and ideas through premieres, exhibitions, talks, and live performances.

The Festival was founded by Robert De Niro, Jane Rosenthal, and Craig Hatkoff in 2001 to spur the economic and cultural revitalization of lower Manhattan following the attacks on the World Trade Center. Tribeca will celebrate its 20th year June 9 - 20, 2021. www.tribecafilm.com/festival

In 2019, James Murdoch's Lupa Systems, a private investment company with locations in New York and Mumbai, bought a majority stake in Tribeca Enterprises, bringing together Rosenthal, De Niro, and Murdoch to grow the enterprise.

MEDIA CONTACTS Bulleit@TaylorStrategy.com

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bulleit-launches-new-local-bar-sundays-hospitality-mission-at-tribeca-festival-and-says-first-drink-is-on-us-encouraging-new-yorkers-to-support-their-local-bar-and-restaurants-301310222.html

SOURCE Diageo