Bull Moose Tube Announces Plans To Construct A New HSS And Sprinkler Pipe Mill In Sinton, Texas

CHESTERFIELD, Mo., June 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bull Moose Tube Company ("BMT"), a Caparo Bull Moose subsidiary, today announced plans to build a 350,000 ton per year HSS and Sprinkler pipe mill. The mill will be built on Steel Dynamics' new Sinton, Texas flat-rolled campus.

Tom Modrowski, President and CEO of BMT stated: "BMT is excited to build in Sinton, Texas and partner with Steel Dynamics. The new mill will be transformational ranging in size from 4" to 14" square, 5" to 18" round, up to 80 feet in length, and thicknesses ranging from .187" to .750". It will expand our geographic footprint and allow us to better serve customers not only in the Southwest, West Coast and Mexico markets, but across the entire business." Modrowski continued: "Expanding our capacity, capabilities, and flexibility will increase BMT's market share in large HSS sizes and ensure our continued and expanded leadership position in the sprinkler pipe market."

Commenting on the investment in the new mill, Rt. Hon. The Lord Swraj Paul, Caparo Chairman, stated: "The construction of this new plant is an excellent project for BMT, and is a tribute to my late son Angad who was born on this day. His energy and enthusiasm will never be forgotten in taking forward Caparo's business in North America. It also marks the start of what I am sure will be a long association with Steel Dynamics, where CEO Mark Millett and his team have done a tremendous job in establishing their state-of-the-art facility. I look forward to the future growth and success of BMT at our new Texas location."

BMT is partnering with SMS Group for the innovative design, automation, and implementation of the state-of-the-art mill. Company officials said they anticipate an early 2023 mill start-up.

About Bull Moose Tube

Based in Chesterfield, Missouri the company is part of the Caparo Bull Moose group. The company operates from seven plants - six in the USA ( Chicago Heights, IL; Elkhart, IN; Gerald, MO; Masury, OH; Trenton, GA; and Casa Grande, AZ) and one in Canada ( Burlington, Ontario). Today the company offers one of the largest ranges of welded steel tubing in North America. Typical applications for Bull Moose Tube include construction, transportation, fire protection, lawn and garden equipment, plus many other engineering and household products. For more information visit: www.bullmoosetube.com.

About Caparo

Caparo is a diversified global association of businesses, with interests predominantly in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of value-added steel and niche engineering products. Caparo's wider activities encompass hotels, property, power generation, logistics, financial services and investment.

Owned by the Paul family, Caparo was founded in 1968 by Indian born British Industrialist, Rt. Hon. The Lord Paul of Marylebone, PC, who remains Chairman. Today, Caparo operates internationally from over forty sites, serving customers globally, primarily from operations based in the UK, North America, India, and the Middle East. For more information visit: www.caparo.com

