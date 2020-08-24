Bulbs.com, The Online Authority In LED Lighting For Businesses, Has Expanded Their Selection Of Germicidal Products Including Disinfection Equipment.

BOSTON, Aug. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bulbs.com announces its new selection of germicidal products from brands like Axenic-UV, Healthe, Medify Air, Puro, Archipelago, Larson Electronics, and Graco. When it comes to sanitizing and disinfecting offices, schools, health care facilities, hotels, restaurants and more, Bulbs.com now offers options ranging from air purifiers to fully autonomous sanitizing robots.

Bulbs.com has been selling germicidal lamps and ballasts since 2003. When the recent coronavirus pandemic struck, many Bulbs.com commercial customers turned to their Bulbs.com Lighting Specialist seeking information about germicidal products to sanitize their businesses for employees and customers. This demand prompted the Bulbs.com team to grow their knowledge of germicidal products, and to utilize industry relationships to expand the category to better meet customer needs.

There are a variety of methods available to sanitize a commercial space, and since every space is different some businesses may be able to find one option that is perfect for their space, while others may need to deploy a combination of cleaning tools. Bulbs.com now offers products that kill germs and viruses with UV-C lighting, chemical sprayers or air purification:

Air Purifiers - Medical grade HEPA H13 air purifiers

Portable UV-C - Tower fixtures that can be moved from room to room utilizing UV-C lights to kill bacteria, mold and viruses

UV-C Light Boxes- Self contained boxes using UV light to decontaminate personal items or PPE items like face masks

Disinfectant Sprayers - Corded or battery powered sprayers that use a chemical spray to disinfect

UV-C Light Fixtures - Ceiling troffer, high bay and wall mount fixtures that use UV-C light to disinfect

HVAC Devices - Installed in existing air ducts, using UV-C light to disinfect the air as it circulates throughout the HVAC system

Disinfecting Robots - Using a combination of UV-C, atomized spraying and laser guided navigation to thoroughly sterilize large areas while unoccupied

Bulbs.com will continue to expand this category to satisfy the demands of their commercial customers while still providing the best shopping experience possible. Additionally, Bulbs.com continuously strives to expand their product offering and remain a trusted source meeting the needs of businesses throughout the United States.

To learn more about these new germicidal products visit https://www.bulbs.com/Germicidal_Products/results.aspx. Consulting with one of the experts at Bulbs.com is recommended to find the best sanitizing option(s) for a particular space. Call 1-888-455-2800 to speak with a specialist.

About Bulbs.com:

Bulbs.com is headquartered in Worcester, MA and is a leading online supplier of LED lighting products. Established in August 1999, Bulbs.com provides lighting products to over 200,000 commercial customers operating across 300,000 global locations in the hospitality, retail, property management, healthcare, manufacturing, government, education, industrial and municipal sectors. For more information visit bulbs.com.

