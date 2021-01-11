Built In Honors RapidSOS In Its Esteemed 2021 Best Places To Work Awards

NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Built In today announced that RapidSOS was honored in its 2021 Best Places To Work Awards. Specifically, RapidSOS earned placements on the NYC Best Midsize Companies to Work For, NYC Best Places to Work, and NYC Companies with the Best Benefits lists. The annual awards include companies of all sizes, from startups to the enterprise, nationally and in the eight largest tech markets and nationally.

"We're thrilled to be recognized as one of NYC's best places to work," says Michael Martin, CEO of RapidSOS. "RapidSOS is fortunate to support the heroic work of first responders to manage over 250 million emergencies annually. Our commitment to protecting lives is a unifying force for both our team and partners."

Built In determines winners for Best Places to Work based on an algorithm, using company data about compensation, benefits and cultural programs. To reflect the attributes candidates are searching for on Built In today, this year's program weighted criteria more heavily, like remote opportunities and programs for diversity, equity and inclusion.

"These companies raise the bar for cultural excellence and the ability to adapt to meet changing needs of employees," says Sheridan Orr, Chief Marketing Officer, Built In. "The 2021 winners show a commitment not just to creating meaningful cultures but to delivering talent needs as they change in a dynamic landscape. We're thrilled to extend our congratulations to the winners."

Tech professionals rely on Built In's Best Places to Work lists to discover employers that align with their preferences, passions and values. Since its inception three years ago, the award has expanded in reach, from online views of tens of thousands to just under 1 million views today.

About Built InBuilt In, a revolution in tech recruitment, serves more than 1,800 innovative companies of all sizes, from startups to the enterprise, delivering content and digital recruitment solutions that work. The platform amplifies companies' brands as national, local or remote employers of choice, as well as leaders in DEI. Monthly, 2.5 million tech professionals rely on Built In to stay up on trends, grow in their roles and discover companies with missions they want to join. The platform publishes stories about companies' tech, culture and people. This activates sought-after professionals to apply to customers' open roles. http://www.builtin.com

About Built In's Best Places to WorkBuilt In's esteemed Best Places to Work awards, now in its third year, honor companies across numerous categories: 100 Best Places to Work, 50 Best Small Places to Work, 100 Best Midsize Places to Work, 50 Companies with the Best Benefits and 50 Best Paying Companies. Two new national categories reflect what candidates are searching for, including 50 Best Large Companies to Work For and 50 Best Remote-First Places to Work.

Best Places to Work: MethodologyBuilt In ranks companies algorithmically based on compensation information, benefits and culture programs. This year, based on data showing tech professionals' needs, the Best Places to Work algorithm added weight to companies' commitment to DEI and remote culture. Rank is determined by combining a company's score in each of these categories.

About RapidSOSIn partnership with public safety, RapidSOS has created the world's first emergency response data platform that securely links life-saving data from 350M+ connected devices directly to emergency and services and first responders. Through the platform, RapidSOS provides intelligent data that supports over 4,800 Emergency Communications Centers worldwide, across 250 million emergencies annually. Together with innovative companies certified as RapidSOS Ready, RapidSOS is supporting first responders in saving millions of lives annually.

