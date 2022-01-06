Built In Honors Funding Circle In Its Esteemed 2022 Best Places To Work Awards

Built In today announced that Funding Circle (LSE: FCH) was honored in its 2022 Best Places To Work Awards. Specifically, Funding Circle earned a place on Built In's 2022 lists for the 100 Best Large Companies to Work for in San Francisco and Colorado. The annual awards program includes companies of all sizes, from startups to those in the enterprise, and honors both remote-first employers as well as companies in the eight largest tech markets across the U.S.

"We're proud to be named one of the best places to work in the Bay Area and Colorado," says Vipul Chhabra, Managing Director of Funding Circle US. "We're thrilled to be mentioned among those employers providing positive workplace experiences in America. We know that our best work can only happen when our employees are supported and happy, and we aim to make that a reality each and every day."

Built In determines the winners of Best Places to Work based on an algorithm, using company data about compensation, benefits and companywide programming. To reflect the benefits candidates are searching for more frequently on Built In, the program also weighs criteria like remote and flexible work opportunities, programs for DEI and other people-first cultural offerings.

"It is my honor to extend congratulations to the 2022 Best Places to Work winners," says Sheridan Orr, Chief Marketing Officer, Built In. "This year saw a record number of entrants — and the past two years fundamentally changed what tech professionals want from work. These honorees have risen to the challenge, evolving to deliver employee experiences that provide the meaning and purpose today's tech professionals seek."

ABOUT FUNDING CIRCLEFunding Circle (LSE: FCH) is a small and medium enterprise ("SME") loans platform. Since launching in 2010, investors and lenders across Funding Circle's geographies - including banks, asset management companies, insurance companies, government-backed entities, retail investors and funds - have lent more than $15 billion to 100,000 businesses globally.

ABOUT BUILT INBuilt In is creating the largest platform for technology professionals globally. Monthly, more than three million of the industry's most in-demand professionals visit the site from across the world. They rely on our platform to stay ahead of tech trends and news, develop their careers and find opportunities at companies whose values they share. Built In also serves 1,800 innovative companies of all sizes, ranging from startups to the Fortune 100. By putting their stories in front of our uniquely engaged audience, we help them hire otherwise hard-to-reach tech professionals, locally, nationally or remotely. www.builtin.com

ABOUT BUILT IN'S BEST PLACES TO WORKBuilt In's esteemed Best Places to Work Awards, now in its fourth year, honor companies across numerous categories: 100 Best Places to Work, 50 Best Small Places to Work, 100 Best Midsize Places to Work, 50 Companies with the Best Benefits and 50 Best Paying Companies, 100 Best Large Companies to Work For, and 100 Best Remote-First Places to Work.

