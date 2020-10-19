Built Around NASA's Engineering Design Process, Spring Arbor University Launches New Mechanical Engineering Program

SPRING ARBOR, Mich., Oct. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Spring Arbor University (SAU) announces its new Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering program, set to begin Fall 2021. The program will join SAU's Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering program within the university's new School of Engineering, which welcomed its first class of students last fall. Both programs are under the direction of Dr. Ronald DeLap, Chair of the Engineering Department at SAU. DeLap, an experienced engineer and professor, has successfully led several university-level engineering programs.

The mechanical engineering program, offered to traditional undergraduate students on SAU's Spring Arbor campus, will help fill a growing need for engineers in the U.S. economy.

In addition to high current demand, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics predicts a 4 percent increase in employment in the next decade as well as a strong starting salary of more than $88,000 per year.

Built around NASA's Engineering Design Process , the program will prepare students for their future careers by emphasizing teamwork, theory, design and project building. Furthermore, the standards and equipment in SAU's engineering classrooms and labs are consistent with those found in professional settings.

The mechanical engineering program will include flexibility for students to target specific areas of interest such as automotive and medical applications allowing students to tailor their education to their specific interests.

As one of only two faith-based mechanical engineering bachelor's degree programs in Michigan, the program will allow SAU to promote both faith and a liberal arts perspective in a field that is critical in the modern economy.

With small class sizes and a strong emphasis on hands-on learning experiences, SAU's program will equip students to compete with graduates from larger schools after graduation.

"Mechanical engineering continues to be one of the areas of study with the largest interest from prospective students," says SAU Vice President of Enrollment and Marketing Jon Bahr. "Adding this program to our diverse list of degree offerings is crucial in preparing students to be 'critical participants in the contemporary world.'"

DeLap believes that engineers have the privilege and responsibility of developing and keeping God's creation, stating they have a unique, God-given calling to serve in ways that address the brokenness of a fallen world.

SAU plans to pursue accreditation for its engineering programs through the Accreditation Board for Engineering and Technology (ABET). DeLap will guide SAU through the application process for ABET accreditation following the 2023 graduation of the first electrical engineering class. DeLap has successfully led five ABET accreditation efforts during his career.

Founded in 1873, Spring Arbor University is a Christian liberal arts university located in Spring Arbor, Michigan. SAU offers more than 70 majors and programs to traditional undergraduate students, as well as associate, bachelor's, and master's programs offered in virtual class formats, in Michigan and online. For more information, visit arbor.edu .

