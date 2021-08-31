BuildYourOwnCurriculum (BYOC) Wins 2021 Tech Edvocate Award For Best Lesson Planning App Or Tool

TYLER, Texas, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Education Advanced, Inc., a leading provider of operations management and workflow solutions for K-12 school districts, announced today that its curriculum management solution, BuildYourOwnCurriculum (BYOC), has been named 2021 Tech Edvocate Award for Best Lesson Planning App or Tool.

"We are excited to be recognized as the top lesson planning tool that aligns standards, leverages the curriculum, and save teachers time in planning curriculum-driven instruction," said Education Advanced VP of Curriculum Management Dr. Kim Tunnell. "Our goal is to support student achievement with effective tools that add value to the educators we serve."

BuildYourOwnCurriculum (BYOC) is a curriculum and instruction solution connecting learning objectives to a continuous cycle of development, delivery, assessment, and refinement across teachers, classrooms and grade-levels in K-12 school districts. BYOC's alignment with state and national standards allows districts to analyze curriculum and address issues raised in standards-based assessments. The extensive analytics and reporting capabilities ensure rigorous curriculum is being used with fidelity. BYOC was developed by teachers for teachers in 2006 and is utilized in 28 states serving over 80,000 teachers and impacting over one million students nationwide.

About Education Advanced, Inc.Education Advanced is a provider of operations management and workflow solutions for K-12 school districts that enable educators to be more efficient, allowing them to dedicate more of their time and resources to exceeding student needs. EAI's product offering includes Cardonex, TestHound, and BuildYourOwnCurriculum (BYOC). These award-winning and patented technology solutions advance the efficacy of master scheduling, staff planning, curriculum development and delivery, and assessment coordination for K-12 school districts across the country. Learn more at www.educationadvanced.com.Contact: Jessica Johnston, Education AdvancedPhone: 903-858-4497 ext. 1011Email: marketing@educationadvanced.com

