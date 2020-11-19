Building Thermal Insulation Market To Hit $31 Bn By 2026; Global Market Insights, Inc.

The building thermal insulation market for floor applications is projected to register a 3.6% CAGR through 2026, driven by a stringent regulatory environment in Europe and North America, as it helps in reducing the amount of heat that escapes from the floor.

SELBYVILLE, Del., Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Market Insights, Inc. has recently added a new report on the building thermal insulation market, which estimates the market valuation for building thermal insulation will cross US $31 billion by 2026. Strict norms and policies regarding the significant reduction in atmospheric GHG emission levels will provide a positive scope for industry growth.

Building thermal insulation offers a high level of energy efficiency compared to traditional wooden framed and concrete constructions. As per the U.S Environmental Protection Agency, adding insulation can save 15% on heating and cooling costs. Insulation materials, such as ICF systems, reduce the requirements for active heating & cooling systems in tropical and semitropical regions. They also increase the time taken for the interior temperature to change with respect to the exterior temperature. Since a major part of the energy consumed nowadays is for operating air conditioners, reduced temperature changes decrease the energy consumed by air conditioners, thereby contributing to the reduction of carbon dioxide.

Request for a sample of this research report at https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/1755

Several governments across the globe have set tough carbon emission standards through international commitments with the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change. Increasing concerns on global warming and various government initiatives to reduce carbon emissions with collective support from the emerging countries are boosting the demand for structural insulation panels. However, the economic slowdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic has lowered construction output, creating a challenge for industry players.

The increase in demand for stone wool materials in the thermal insulation market is attributed to its natural fire protection characteristics. Stone wool insulation products are widely used across the globe due to various properties such as fire resistance and water-repellency. The segment is expected to reach USD 44.41 billion by 2026.

Floor insulation is done by introducing the insulation material under floorboards, generally on the ground floor of the house. The stringent regulatory environment in Europe and North America will drive floor insulations demand. Floor insulation will help in reducing the amount of heat that escapes from the floor, contributing around 15%. The floor insulation segment is expected to register a 3.6% CAGR by 2026.

The emergence of different industry players in the power, oil & gas, chemicals, automotive, and HVAC sectors are supplementing building thermal insulation's market growth. Global initiatives to reduce carbon emissions by improving energy efficiency and sustainability will propel the use of thermal insulation products in the industrial segment. The industrial segment held more than a 15% market share in terms of volume.

Browse key industry insights spread across 497 pages with 545 market data tables & 33 figures & charts from the report, "Building Thermal Insulation Market Share & Forecast, 2020 - 2026" in detail along with the table of contents:

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/building-thermal-insulation-market

The Asia Pacific building thermal insulation market is anticipated to grow at a significant rate owing to the rising government spending on infrastructure and rapid urbanization across the region. This will also lead to increased energy consumption due to the increasing demand for eco-friendly building insulation products. The region held around a 20% revenue share in 2019.

The market has a strong presence of various strong players with great production and distribution capacity. To maintain the market share, industry participants are engaging in M&A activities. In February 2016, Owens Corporation acquired Interwrap Group, a synthetic roofing underlayment manufacturer. This acquisition helped the company to expand its position in the roofing insulation component segment.

Some major findings of the building thermal insulation market report include:

The rapidly rising smart city projects around the world are propelling industry growth.

The increasing product penetration in the emerging markets, along with the rising construction industry, will propel market growth.

The rapid growth in supportive regulatory norms in North America and Europe has increased product demand.

and has increased product demand. Increasing needs for houses along with investments regarding infrastructure development are estimated to fuel the building materials market.

In developed countries including North America and Europe , aging infrastructure and the process of restructuring & maintaining it will drive product demand.

and , aging infrastructure and the process of restructuring & maintaining it will drive product demand. Mergers and acquisitions are likely to be key strategies among industry participants.

Browse the complete report's table of contents at https://www.gminsights.com/toc/detail/building-thermal-insulation-market

Partial chapters of the report's table of contents (ToC):

Chapter 4 Building Thermal Insulation Market, By Material

4.1 Global building thermal insulation market share, by material, 2019 & 2026

4.2 Open cell materials (Wool insulation)

4.2.1 Market estimates & forecast, 2016 - 2026

4.2.2 Global market estimates and forecast, by region, 2016 - 2026

4.2.3 Glass wool

4.2.3.1 Market estimates & forecast, 2016 - 2026

4.2.3.2 Global market estimates and forecast, by region, 2016 - 2026

4.2.4 Stone wool

4.2.4.1 Market estimates & forecast, 2016 - 2026

4.2.4.2 Global market estimates and forecast, by region, 2016 - 2026

4.2.5 Other open cell materials

4.2.5.1 Market estimates & forecast, 2016 - 2026

4.2.5.2 Global market estimates and forecast, by region, 2016 - 2026

4.3 Closed cell materials (Plastic foams)

4.3.1 Market estimates & forecast, 2016 - 2026

4.3.2 Global market estimates and forecast, by region, 2016 - 2026

4.3.3 Expanded polystyrene

4.3.3.1 Market estimates & forecast, 2016 - 2026

4.3.3.2 Global market estimates and forecast, by region, 2016 - 2026

4.3.4 Extruded polystyrene

4.3.4.1 Market estimates & forecast, 2016 - 2026

4.3.4.2 Global market estimates and forecast, by region, 2016 - 2026

4.3.5 Polyurethanes

4.3.5.1 Market estimates & forecast, 2016 - 2026

4.3.5.2 Global market estimates and forecast, by region, 2016 - 2026

4.3.6 Other closed cell materials

4.3.6.1 Market estimates & forecast, 2016 - 2026

4.3.6.2 Global market estimates and forecast, by region, 2016 - 2026

Chapter 5 Building Thermal Insulation Market, By Application

5.1 Global building thermal insulation industry share, by application, 2019 & 2026

5.2 Wall insulation

5.2.1 Market estimates & forecast, 2016 - 2026

5.2.2 Global market estimates and forecast, by region, 2016 - 2026

5.2.3 Internal wall insulation

5.2.3.1 Market estimates & forecast, 2016 - 2026

5.2.3.2 Global market estimates and forecast, by region, 2016 - 2026

5.2.4 External wall insulation

5.2.4.1 Market estimates & forecast, 2016 - 2026

5.2.4.2 Global market estimates and forecast, by region, 2016 - 2026

5.2.5 Air cavity wall insulation

5.2.5.1 Market estimates & forecast, 2016 - 2026

5.2.5.2 Global market estimates and forecast, by region, 2016 - 2026

5.3 Roof insulation

5.3.1 Market estimates & forecast, 2016 - 2026

5.3.2 Global market estimates and forecast, by region, 2016 - 2026

5.3.3 Flat roof insulation

5.3.3.1 Market estimates & forecast, 2016 - 2026

5.3.3.2 Global market estimates and forecast, by region, 2016 - 2026

5.3.4 Pitch roof insulation

5.3.4.1 Market estimates & forecast, 2016 - 2026

5.3.4.2 Global market estimates and forecast, by region, 2016 - 2026

5.4 Floor insulation

5.4.1 Market estimates & forecast, 2016 - 2026

5.4.2 Global market estimates and forecast, by region, 2016 - 2026

Browse the related report:

Insulation Market Size By Product (Fiberglass/Glass Wool, Mineral Wool, Plastic Foam [Expanded Polystyrene, Extruded Polystyrene], By Application (Residential Construction, Industrial, HVAC & OEM, Non-residential Construction) Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook, Growth Potential, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019 - 2026

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/insulation-market

About Global Market Insights

Global Market Insights, Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider; offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision-making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy and biotechnology.

Contact Us:

Arun HegdeCorporate Sales, USAGlobal Market Insights, Inc. Phone:1-302-846-7766 Toll Free: 1-888-689-0688 Email: sales@gminsights.com

Related Images

building-thermal-insulation-market.jpg Building Thermal Insulation Market to cross $31 Bn by 2026 Building Thermal Insulation Market size is likely to reach USD 31 billion by 2026; according to a new research report by Global Market Insights, Inc.

Related Links

Structural Insulation Panels (SIP) Market

HVAC Insulation Market

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/building-thermal-insulation-market-to-hit-31-bn-by-2026-global-market-insights-inc-301176460.html

SOURCE Global Market Insights, Inc.