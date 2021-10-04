Building The Safest Private Bank In The World

ZURICH, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Golden Suisse, a Swiss company has set out with a mission to become the Safest Private Bank in the World.

ZURICH, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Golden Suisse, a Swiss company has set out with a mission to become the Safest Private Bank in the World.

&amp;amp;#160;

"Financial Freedom", "Risk Free Banking", and "Secure Investments" are the three key pillars of Golden Suisse's strategy.

Golden Suisse has successfully integrated vaulted government minted gold and silver bars and bullion currencies with open banking technology, combining Swiss tradition and technology. In this way, the company has been able to eliminate currency risk, investment risk and banking risk, as well as maintain clients' legitimate right to privacy.

The award-winning technology, which is available on mobile and desktop, provides clients with 24/7 access to their Swiss high-security vaults, allowing them to buy and sell their bullion in real-time and fund an integrated credit card and bank account (open banking). By doing so, clients avoid the limitation risks of bank deposit insurance, inflation, and investment risks. Additionally, clients can send bullion payments outside the banking system to other users, and exchange gold for silver, and bars for investment coins.

As gold has returned an average annual return of 25.8% over the last twenty years, and 7.8% over the last 100 years with zero asset risk, it is by far the best performing investment in the world, provided it is held in physical gold and in private ownership, rather than as a financial instrument.

Learn more about Golden Suisse on www.goldensuisse.com

GCB Suisse AG, trading as Golden Suisse, is a Private Swiss Nonbank and a member of a Self-Regulatory Organisation (SRO) officially recognised by the Federal Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FINMA). Golden Suisse has been in business for over five years and has won awards for its proprietary technology. Clients at Golden Suisse are typically high net worth individuals, with a minimum investment of 100K CHF.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/building-the-safest-private-bank-in-the-world-301388628.html

SOURCE Golden Suisse