Building Pet Friendly Neighborhoods For Working Folks, One Connection At A Time: Popular 'Cuddly Tails' App Helps Pet Owners Continue To Create A Growing Network In New York City, New Jersey, Hoboken And Beyond

NEW YORK, April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --Cuddly Tails ( https://cuddlytails.com/) announced that the successful launch of its dog-walking and dog-sitting networking app continues to build strong neighborhood connections with each new pet-parent who registers. The Cuddly Tails app prescreens and approves dog-sitters from local neighborhoods, introducing them to other pet-parents in need of services. App users can read local reviews of pre-screened dog-sitters, meet up with them for walks and pet-centered activities, as well as offer their own pet-related services. Cuddly Tails charges a small fee to connect each pet-parent with a neighborhood-sitter, and sitters can earn cash for their work. Cuddly Tails offers a $15 coupon for booking the first walk or boarding, and the app is available via Google Play and the App Store.

Speaking of her overall goal for creating Cuddly Tails, CEO and Founder Rashi Arora said:"I've been a dog lover my whole life, getting my first dog when I was just six years old. That was all it took: I was hooked. Once you experience the pure, unconditional love of a dog, you never look back. You become a pet-parent for life. After graduation, I moved to New York to find work and wanted to get a dog to share my new life. But I quickly realized how incredibly challenging it is to take care of a pet while working fulltime and living in a city. After I found my dog Sammy, friends and neighbors were so helpful - stepping up to pet-sit or walk him, if I needed. It was a community of like-minded pet-parents who wanted to do what they could, because they loved their pets just as much as I loved mine. And I realized: every pet-parent should have this - we can build a whole community of pet support just like this. That's how C0uddly Tails was born."

Of the future direction for Cuddly Tails, Chief Marketing Officer Rahul Arora said: "It's been very exciting and we have a lot going on right now. After attending a recent Blueprint Accelerator event by the Young Enterprising Society in Wisconsin with support from the City of Milwaukee, Cuddlytails received seed funding to help propel Cuddly Tails after its launch. We can happily report that we're now seeing huge customer success, and we're adding new pet-parents to the platform every day. The connections start happening organically after that - as people meet, develop relationships, and begin to offer their services. We already have a burgeoning community, and we expect to grow exponentially with each passing week. We're also continuing our commitment to helping give back to those charities that help our pet-friends so much. So a portion of our profits are always returned to various at-need Pet Rescue operations."

For more information on all the pet services provided by Cuddly Tails, go online.

About Cuddly Tails

Cuddly Tails is an online platform that allows dog owners to book pre-verified dog sitters and walkers located in the same apartment building, or within a user's general neighborhood. Pet-parents can book dog walks, boarding/sitting, day care, play dates and other services with other pet lovers in their area. And because Cuddly Tails verifies each pet-sitter, pet parents can rest assured that their fur babies will be treated love and care. Learn more at: www.CuddlyTails.com.

