BUGATCHI Launches Fall/Winter 20 With Its Revolutionary And Exclusive Ooohcotton® Tech Fabric

NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BUGATCHI, the renowned menswear label established in 1981, introduces its revolutionary and exclusive performance fabric with the launch of its Fall/Winter 20 collection.

BUGATCHI's OoohCotton® Tech fabric is a unique blend of soft long-staple mercerized cotton (120 count / 2 ply) with quick-dry technology to promote the evaporation of moisture, keeping the skin dry and at a constant body temperature. It is easy-care, machine washable and needs no ironing. The unrivaled 8-way stretch allows optimal movement and flexibility compared to previous generations of performance textiles. OoohCotton® Tech shirts, t-shirts, polos and pullovers in checks, stripes and print patterns bridge the gap effortlessly between work and leisure wear.

"Our objective was primarily to take performance wear to the next level by creating a high quality, unique and distinctive cotton product that fuses functionality with fashion and allows today's men to reflect their own individuality and style," said BUGATCHI CEO Cecile Revah. "We are aware of the global lifestyle changes, and how they are affecting dress codes. BUGATCHI's goal is to offer modern, everyday luxury and the response from our customers has been outstanding as our OoohCotton® Tech fabric is much more than a traditional performance fabric. It is the next generation of performance clothing."

To view more of the BUGATCHI collection and OoohCotton® Tech, visit bugatchi.com.

About BUGATCHI: Established in Montreal in 1981, BUGATCHI is an American menswear brand sold in major department stores and specialty stores across North America. Headquartered in South Florida with brand creative, marketing and direct-to-consumer operations located in New York City, BUGATCHI's expertise in prints and colors gives the brand a unique place in today's fashion market. The brand presents two full ready-to-wear collections each year in addition to its performance wear, a resort capsule with seasonal updates and a core assortment of men's polos, shirts and outerwear. The collections showcase BUGATCHI's commitment to modern style, individuality and everyday luxury. BUGATCHI sources from the finest European mills and produces in Italy and the Far East.Follow BUGATCHI on Instagram and Facebook.

For media kit and inquiries, please contact: Richard GualtieriTel: 347.216.0774Email: richardg@bugatchi.com

