Buddhi Announces Public Beta Release For Its Digital Cancer Support Platform

CHICAGO, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- buddhi , the digital platform reimagining support for people coping with cancer, announced on Tuesday, August 3 that everyone is welcome to join their free public beta membership at hibuddhi.com.

After buddhi Founder and Ewing's Sarcoma survivor Kathleen Brown struggled to navigate treatment, and life after she was declared-cancer free, she began to develop the concept for an inclusive and empowering online space where cancer thrivers could bring their real selves and connect through shared experiences.

"I've found that many of us feel ashamed or guilty for feelings that arise after a cancer diagnosis and don't always feel comfortable talking about it," Brown said. "From survivor's guilt, scanxiety and sex to ghosting, grief, depression, and digestive issues...so many of us are suffering in silence. So I wanted to change the narrative—allow space for it."

buddhi, an #AuthenTech social impact company, aims to make cancer and the accompanying challenges it brings less isolating for everyone impacted by a diagnosis. Features of the community-based platform include an extensive content library, on-demand wellness workshops, and a judgment-free conversation forum. In the coming months, additional features will be released to connect members with a GIPHY-powered social tool, and to a marketplace of products and services curated for mind-body healing.

"The cancer community is very near and dear to me, having been part of my life since I was six years old," said buddhi Community Director Meagan Brown. "My sister (our founder, Kathleen) was diagnosed with cancer, and our lives were forever changed. Since then, we have longed for a space where we could share our authentic struggles and connect — in a way that feels uplifting and empowering. She created buddhi for all of us, with a small but mighty dream team that is just getting started. We are so excited to welcome everyone into our new community."

About buddhi:buddhi is the digital platform reimagining support for people coping with cancer. We bridge the gaps caused by cancer through content, community, and curated products. We're on a mission to support healing across your entire cancer experience — regardless of time, diagnosis, or geography. Because everyone could use a bud. Learn more at hibuddhi.com .

Kathleen BrownFounder press@hibuddhi.com (312) 869-9355

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/buddhi-announces-public-beta-release-for-its-digital-cancer-support-platform-301357204.html

SOURCE buddhi