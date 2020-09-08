Bud Light Teams Up With The NFL And Twitter To Power The First-Of-Its-Kind Virtual Fan Experience

The new 'Bud Light Showtime Cam' provides NFL fans the chance to celebrate with their favorite teams in the end zone after scoring a touchdown

NEW YORK, Sept. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Just in time for the kick-off to the 2020 NFL season, Bud Light, in tandem with the NFL and Twitter, is proud to unveil "Bud Light Showtime Cam" - a first-of-its-kind interactive celebratory camera granting NFL fans an unforgettable experience with their beloved teams and players.

Bringing the in-stadium experience to devoted fans at homes across the nation, 'Bud Light Showtime Cam' creates a dedicated place for players to celebrate major moments throughout the games with their fans. Allowing players to showcase their personalities through the Showtime Cam, it enables fans to glimpse into who they are under their helmets.

"As the official beer sponsor of the NFL, we're excited to welcome football fans back to the sport they love, giving them access to one of the most noteworthy moments in sports - the touchdown celebration," said Andy Goeler, Vice President of Marketing, Bud Light. "'Bud Light Showtime Cam' not only brings fans closer to the players they know and love, but will also provide those watching at home a unique fan experience - a celebration alongside their team, while enjoying their favorite Bud Light product."

'Bud Light Showtime Cam' will debut during the first game of the 2020 NFL season when the Kansas City Chiefs host the Houston Texans on Thursday, September 10, and will be featured at future match-ups throughout the 2020 season.

"We are excited to bring this one of a kind experience to life this season, when our fans are craving connection more than ever. The 'Showtime Cam' will provide our fans an interactive, in-stadium game experience directly from their homes or their mobile devices," said Ian Trombetta, SVP, Social & Influencer Marketing, NFL. "This is a way for us to connect our loyal fans together with our players on Twitter during the game, enabling the exhilaration of big moments to be celebrated from anywhere."

Throughout the season, players will be encouraged to celebrate with fans through 'Bud Light Showtime Cam,' while fans and their Tweets will have the chance to be featured by tagging their Tweets with #ShowtimeCam #BudLightSweepstakes* via Twitter.

"Twitter will be the roar of the crowd for NFL fans this football season with the 'Bud Light Showtime Cam' taking fans inside the stadium and on to the sidelines," says TJ Adeshola, head of U.S. sports partnership, Twitter. "We're looking forward to seeing all kinds of 'showtime' in Twitter timelines this season and with our partners at the NFL and Bud Light, celebrating the best football moments all season long...together."

