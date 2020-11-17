Buckle Launches New Buckle Rewards Program

Rewards should be effortless, they're a bright spot, a little thank you for shopping, and with that in mind The Buckle, Inc.

Rewards should be effortless, they're a bright spot, a little thank you for shopping, and with that in mind The Buckle, Inc. ("Buckle") simplified the process. Buckle's newly updated rewards program, Buckle Rewards, launched October 19, allowing guests to earn, track, and redeem points through one platform, in real time.

There are three tiers in the program. Once a guest joins, they become a "member," their benefits expand as they upgrade to the next tier. All Buckle Rewards members receive a $10 reward for every 300 points earned. Those who choose to become a Buckle Credit Cardholder ("Premier" and "Premier +") earn rewards even faster, with up to three times the points depending on their tier. Buckle Credit Cardholders also have the benefit of free shipping on qualifying purchases.

"Buckle Rewards empowers the guest and truly is 'rewards your way,'" said Cindy Casper, Director of Loyalty Programs and Sales Audit. "This program enables guests to earn, track, and redeem rewards how they want, when they want."

As Buckle heads into the holiday season, the brand is slowing down and taking a moment to be ' here.' Embracing the people, places, and moments that make you realize there's nowhere else you'd rather be. For Buckle, those people and moments revolve around the guests — which led to Buckle Rewards being crafted just for them.

About Buckle

It's about what we like to call 'the styled life.' Those outfits that make you feel like the best version of yourself, that you reach for again and again. For us, it typically starts with the perfect pair of jeans. Buckle offers an unmatched selection in denim, and better denim at that. From fits, to styles, to finishes, denim is what we're passionate about - but in more than 50 years of business, Buckle has grown to carry on-trend pieces to build an outfit from the ground, up. Each person walking into our doors has a story to tell, their own personal style, and we're here to amplify just that. Service has always been at the heart of Buckle and continues to be as our first store in Kearney, Nebraska, has evolved into 446 stores spanning 42 states.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201117005362/en/