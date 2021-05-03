Buckeye Power Sales Expands To Chicago Metro Area

Family-owned distributor of Kohler power generators is ready to keep the region up and running

COLUMBUS, Ohio, May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Reliable power is essential to our everyday lives, and Buckeye Power Sales knows just how to keep businesses, hospitals, and even sports arenas running. Since 1947, the company has been the premier power solution in Ohio and Indiana. Now, the company is bringing its expertise and legendary customer service to the Chicago Metro area. It will now serve as the region's leading Kohler commercial distributor, providing generator sales, service, and rentals to industrial and commercial markets.

"While we have partnered for decades with many companies in Chicago, we are excited to now have a permanent presence in the region," said Tom Bohls, president, Buckeye Power Sales. "We take customer service seriously, and our goal is to provide a higher level of consistent service than our competitors. There's a reason why we continuously earn five-star ratings."

This expansion was made possible by acquiring the assets of the generator sales, service, and rental division of Steiner Electric Company. Now, Buckeye Power Sales can provide reliable generator service for contractors, electrical engineers, event coordinators, hospital managers, facilities managers, and so much more.

HEAPY, a nationally recognized engineering firm, is one of many long standing Buckeye Power Sales customers that will benefit from this expansion.

"We are excited to see Buckeye Power Sales expand its footprint in the Midwest. It will allow us to continue to provide our clients with reliable backup power solutions," said Mark Brumfield, CEO, HEAPY. "We look forward to working together to build a more resilient and sustainable society."

With more than 200 employees across the Midwest, Buckeye Power Sales may be one of the largest electric power providers. However, it prides itself on building life-long personal relationships. As a three-generation, family-owned business, the leaders have worked their way up through the organization. They know how to address customer needs and train teams accordingly. Recently, the company received Kohler's Industrial Distributor of the Year award for 2020.

"I remember visiting my grandfather at the office as a kid and being interested in all the equipment," said Bohls. "He would be so proud to see how we've grown the company while maintaining our commitment to our customers, our team, and our communities. It's all about building strong relationships and delivering on our promises every time."

Buckeye Power Sales is located at 1308 Marquette Dr. in Romeoville. Additional regional dispatch points offer convenient service for anyone in need of reliable power.

About Buckeye Power Sales:Buckeye Power Sales Co, Inc., founded in 1947 and based in Columbus, Ohio, operates as a Kohler generator distributor and provides outdoor power equipment for lawn, garden, and construction industries. Supported by 200+ employees, BPS prides itself on exemplary service and care to its clients. The company is currently run by Greg and Tom Bohls, who represents the third generation. For more information, visit: https://ps.buckeyepowersales.com/

