Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney Bolsters D&I Program With Expanded D&I Council And Five Affinity Groups

MIAMI, April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney proudly announces its new Diversity & Inclusion Council consisting of 15 members across the firm's offices, practice areas and levels, including Miami office head, Jennifer Olmedo Rodriguez and Miami shareholder, Christine Alden.

The Diversity & Inclusion Council will collaborate directly with Lloyd Freeman, the firm's Chief Diversity & Inclusion Officer (CDIO) to enhance recruitment, retention and promotion efforts to ensure equitable advancement and exposure for women and underrepresented employees. The Council, will meet regularly to recommend and guide policies, programs and initiatives as it relates to D&I in the firm.

Council members are:

Christine J. Alden

Eric P. Battisti

Shawn B. Cage

Charlene A. Barker Gedeus

Kathleen Jones Goldman

Mollie A. McEnteer

Elizabeth Carrott Minnigh

Kelly M. Neal

Jennifer Olmedo-Rodriguez , Head of the Miami Office

, Head of the Miami Office Brian Rath

Danielle L. Rosetti

LaToya G. Sawyer-Ndizeye

Christopher R. Thorn

Randy P. Vulakovich

"For any organization to have a truly successful D&I program, the voices of employees need to be heard and amplified," said Lloyd Freeman, CDIO. "At Buchanan, we believe that by empowering our employees to take part in guiding our D&I strategy, we are able to make even more meaningful strides towards fostering an inclusive workplace."

In addition, the firm has introduced five new Affinity Groups:

Buchanan B.O.L.D. (Buchanan's Organization for Leadership and Diversity) the affinity group for employees of color

Buchanan N.O.W (Network of Women) the affinity group for employees who identify as women

Buchanan P.R.I.D.E. (Promoting Respect, Inclusion and Diversity for all Employees) the affinity group for employees who identify as LGBTQ and allies

Buchanan C.A.R.E.s (Caregiving Assistance and Resources for Employees) the affinity group for employees who are caregivers and working parents.

Buchanan B.R.A.V.E. (Buchanan's Recognition of Active and Veteran Employees) the affinity group for employees who are veterans or currently serving in the armed forces.

These Affinity Groups are formed around common identities and are open to all employees. The groups will offer opportunities for mentoring, networking and development on both a personal and professional level. Group members are also charged with suggesting ideas for cultural awareness programming to the D&I Council.

In November 2020, Buchanan appointed Lloyd Freeman as its full-time CDIO. Since then, the firm has continued to introduce new programming and has made substantial steps in enhancing D&I efforts not only within the walls of the firm, but in the community and the legal industry as a whole.

