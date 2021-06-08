Buc-ee's To Host Groundbreaking Ceremony For Crossville Travel Center June 15

CROSSVILLE, Tenn., June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Buc-ee's, home of the world's cleanest bathrooms, freshest food and friendliest beaver, will break ground on its new travel center in Crossville, Tennessee, on June 15, 2021, at 12:00 p.m. CST.

Located at 2045 Genesis Road, Buc-ee's Crossville will mark the first Buc-ee's travel center in Tennessee. The outpost continues Buc-ee's multi-state expansion across the South, joining two recently opened locations in Florida, as well as stores in Georgia and Alabama. Buc-ee's broke ground on its first Kentucky location in April of 2021. Buc-ee's first travel center in South Carolina is also currently under construction and is slated to open in 2022. Additionally, Buc-ee's continues to operate 38 locations in Texas, where it was founded almost four decades ago.

Buc-ee's Crossville will occupy more than 53,400 square feet and offer 120 fueling positions just outside its store, with thousands of snack, meal and drink options for travelers on the go. The new travel center will also feature the same award-winning restrooms, cheap gas, quality products and excellent service that have won the hearts, trust and business of millions in the South for nearly 40 years. Buc-ee's favorites, including Texas barbeque, homemade fudge, kolaches, Beaver nuggets, jerky and fresh pastries, will all be available as well.

Attendees of the Buc-ee's Crossville groundbreaking ceremony will include City of Crossville Mayor James Mayberry; Cumberland County Mayor Allen Foster; and other community leaders.

" Crossville is centrally located between Nashville and Knoxville--an ideal stop for folks headed west to Music City or east to the Great Smoky Mountains," said Stan Beard of Buc-ee's. " Crossville is also the Golf Capital of Tennessee, and a gorgeous destination in and of itself. We can't wait for Buc-ee's to provide another great reason for folks to make their way through Crossville."

Throughout the project, Buc-ee's corporate development team will work closely alongside state and local leadership. Buc-ee's Crossville will bring at least 175 new, permanent, full-time jobs to the area with starting pay beginning above minimum wage, full benefits, 401k and three weeks of vacation. Buc-ee's remains committed to providing a friendly, safe and fun stop for travelers everywhere.

About Buc-ee'sBuc-ee's is the world's most-loved travel center. Founded in 1982, Buc-ee's now has 38 stores across Texas, including the world's largest convenience store. Buc-ee's began its multi-state expansion in 2019, and has since opened two travel centers in Alabama, two in Florida, and one in Georgia. Buc-ee's broke ground on its first location in South Carolina in 2020, then broke ground on its first Kentucky and Tennessee outposts in 2021. Buc-ee's is known for pristine bathrooms, a large amount of fueling positions, friendly service, Buc-ee's apparel and fresh, delicious food. Originally launched and still headquartered in Texas, Buc-ee's has combined traditional quality and modern efficiency to redefine traveling for their customers. For more information, visit www.buc-ees.com.

