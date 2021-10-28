Bubblr Gears Up For Open-Source And Ventures Platforms With Top Executive Reshuffle

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bubblr Inc., (OTC PINK: BBLR), ("Bubblr" or the "Company"), the ethical Open Source 3.0 technology company has appointed Rik Willard as CEO, effective November 1, 2021. Willard's wealth of experience and expertise in data privacy, digital ethics and blockchain makes him well placed to accelerate Bubblr's direction in venture architecture and open-source platform development.

Previous CEO Steven Saunders will assume the role of Chief Commercialization Officer. Saunders has a long and proven track record in corporate partnerships and engagement and said of the move, "I'm very happy that Rik has decided to take on the CEO role, as it folds into his core strengths. My personal expertise and experience in corporate partnerships gives us a more synergistic depth that reinforces our core strategy in many important ways."

Prior to Bubblr, Willard was Managing Director at Agentic Group, a global consortium of companies that helped to launch nearly 60 startups in the blockchain development space over range of sectors including technology, financial services, healthcare, professional services and not-for-profits. Agentic also provides strategic Web 3.0 - related strategies to governments, corporations, and central banks.

"It's an incredibly exciting time for Bubblr in our mission to advance and develop Web 3.0 applications that focus on advancing and developing crucial digital solutions in real time, like data protection, secure transactions and personal identity. We are all about impact, inclusion and ethical intent, and I look forward to helping the company through this next chapter of growth," said Willard.

Cornerstoned by its US approved Patent, Bubblr's Open Source platform will enable developers worldwide to realize a more ethical internet via a wide range of products and services across multiple industries. From developing ad-free networks, autonomous payment platforms to decentralized applications, Bubblr's next phase of growth is designed to bring the Open Source community, technology companies and academic institutions together on its journey.

About Bubblr, Inc.

Bubblr, Inc. is an ethical technology company that aims to bring back privacy to users, trust in online content, and sustainability to the digital marketplace. Our mission is to build a new Ethical Internet Ecosystem. We're making our patented, pioneering search technology accessible through an Open Source platform. That way, we can empower developers to create new solutions for a fairer internet. For more information, visit https://www.bubblr.com.

