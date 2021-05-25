Bubblr Announces Appointment Of Pinnacle Accountancy Group Of Utah As Independent Auditor As Company Works Toward Full SEC Reporting Status

London, ENGLAND, May 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Bubblr Inc., (OTC PINK: BBLR), ("Bubblr" or the "Company"), an ethical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of mobile-first technologies, today announced that it has engaged Pinnacle Accountancy Group of Utah ("Pinnacle"). The appointment has been approved by the Company's Board of Directors.

Pinnacle is a certified public accounting firm registered with the PCAOB that provides a wide range of business advisory and compliance services including financial statement audit, review/preparation services, tax compliance & advisory services, and business advisory services. Pinnacle's partners and staff have provided audit services for SEC registered companies and are highly experienced dealing with the complex auditing and accounting standards of public companies.

Steven Saunders, Chief Executive Officer of Bubblr, commented, "Signing with a highly regarded company such as Pinnacle has been an important goal of Bubblr's as we work to become a fully SEC reporting company with plans to uplist our common shares to a national exchange. The completion of an initial independent audit is the first step on that path, and we look forward to working with the team of professionals at Pinnacle to complete it."

About Bubblr, Inc.

Bubblr, Inc. is an ethical technology company focused on mobile-first technology that aims to bring back privacy to users, trust in online content and sustainability to the digital marketplace. Through its portfolio of digital mobile apps, Bubblr's next-generation mobile ecosystem, and platform, partners with publishers to address challenges related to free online content, while protecting end-users from data harvesting and manipulation. These ecosystems connect into a new model for online search, which is a fair and sustainable ad-free marketplace. For more information, visit http://www.bubblr.com

Important Cautions Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the definition of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and such as in section 21E of the Securities Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements should not be used to make an investment decision. The words' estimate,' 'possible' and 'seeking' and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, which speak only as to the date the statement was made. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events, or otherwise. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted, or quantified. Future events and actual results could differ materially from those set forth in, contemplated by, or underlying the forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties to which forward-looking statements are subject include, but are not limited to, the effect of government regulation, competition, and other material risks.

Contact:

Investor RelationsStephanie PrincePCG Advisory(646) 863-6341sprince@pcgadvisory.com