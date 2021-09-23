Bubblr Adds Highly Regarded CFO To Executive Team

--- Bubblr Appoints Experienced Leader Neeta Shah as New CFO

--- Strategic Addition a Key Milestone as Part of Enhanced C-Level Suite

NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMedia Wire -- Bubblr Inc., (OTC PINK: BBLR), ("Bubblr" or the "Company"), an ethical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of mobile-first technologies, today announced the appointment of Neeta Shah as Chief Financial Officer. Shah's appointment strengthens the company's leadership and executive team.

Shah brings 20 years of global experience in Finance and Operations to the Company. She has worked with a breadth of companies from public multi-nationals to PE- and VC-backed enterprises across a range of industries that includes Technology, Finance, Real Estate and Media. As the founder of Startup CFO Solutions, she has advised businesses at critical points such as the launch of new products, expansion of operations, acquiring critical talent, and raising and securing investment. Her career began at PricewaterhouseCoopers' Assurance and Advisory services in London and Sydney. Shah subsequently joined BlackRock in London and later New York, where she worked on Finance initiatives for the Technology business. She has also worked with Citigroup's Global Consumer Bank Finance, based in New York and focused on digitization and automation. Shah has a BSc in Economics from the London School of Economics, is a Chartered Accountant with the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales and is a CFA charter holder.

Steven Saunders, CEO of Bubblr, Inc. stated, "Neeta's appointment is critical in fulfilling our ambitions to become a major technology player. Her breadth of experience will be integral in our journey to substantively change the online ecosystem and deliver a more equitable Internet platform for commerce. I wholeheartedly welcome her to our executive team and look forward to working with her."

About Bubblr, Inc. Bubblr, Inc. is an ethical technology company focused on mobile-first technology that aims to bring back privacy to users, trust in online content and sustainability to the digital marketplace. Our mission is to empower developers to join in our commitment to improve the Internet and create a new Ethical Internet Ecosystem (EIE) by leveraging our intellectual property through the use of advanced digital tools that enable the building of fair-forward digital solutions. For more information, visit https://www.bubblr.com .

Important Cautions Regarding Forward Looking Statements This press release contains forward-looking statements within the definition of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and such as in section 21E of the Securities Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements should not be used to make an investment decision. The words' estimate,' 'possible' and 'seeking' and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, which speak only as to the date the statement was made. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events, or otherwise. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted, or quantified. Future events and actual results could differ materially from those set forth in, contemplated by, or underlying the forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties to which forward-looking statements are subject include, but are not limited to, the effect of government regulation, competition, and other material risks.

Contact: InvestorsStanley WunderlichLaunchpad IR1-800-625-22361-516 729 3714 Info@CFSG1.com