Btwn Joins The New Stripe Partner Program To Bring More Commerce Online And Increase The GDP Of The Internet

NEW YORK, April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- btwn's automated referral marketing technology combined with Stripe's seamless payments platform, helps merchants acquire more customers at a lower cost through word-of-mouth marketing. Stripe online merchants can now use a free tool to reward their customers for word-of-mouth referrals.

btwn, the NYC-based referral platform announced that they're joining the Stripe Partner Program as a Verified Partner. With only 3% of GDP online, the goal of the program is to increase internet commerce by helping companies start, run, and scale their businesses. Their technology helps merchants of all sizes grow and scale through word-of-mouth marketing, so instead of paying thousands on ad campaigns, you pay a small fee to your customers to bring in their friends. For every friend they bring in to our merchant, they take a small commission fee - an affiliate program on steroids.

"We're thrilled to be one of the first to join Stripe's Partner Program," said Mike Yoo (Founder & CEO of btwn), "Our partnership and our unique technology will benefit Stripe merchants and help them increase their sales and build a poll of loyal customers."

Stripe Verified Partners undertake a rigorous security and verification process, so that users can be confident in the quality of the partner's integration with Stripe, as well as more easily find new partners.

"Partners have integrated with Stripe for years—more than half of our fastest-growing users take advantage of one or more Stripe extensions," said Claire Hughes Johnson, Stripe COO. "But as Stripe is increasingly getting pulled up-market, our users have asked for an easier way to discover new partners and new applications. That's why we're excited btwn is joining forces with us today to provide a better overall experience for the millions of businesses scaling on Stripe."

About btwn btwn is a marketplace for vendors looking to scale their business through word-of-mouth marketing. btwn's mission is to disrupt the advertising industry by transforming every loyal customer into a micro-influencer for merchants and making the referral process simple and automated. Merchants can join the marketplace for free and start leveraging btwn's technology to increase sales and customer engagement.

Our mission is to bridge the gap between advertising platforms, merchants, and their customers. We help businesses grow their sales through their loyal customers because most of the loyal customers of a business come through referrals. It's a win-win-win situation where businesses, customers, and their friends earn something of value. Book a demo today, or sign up for free!

About Stripe Stripe is a technology company that builds economic infrastructure for the internet. Stripe helps new companies get started and grow their revenues, and established businesses accelerate into new markets and launch new business models. Over the long term, Stripe aims to increase the GDP of the internet.

