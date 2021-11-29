BSV Along With Experts Raise Awareness And Caution Against The Unwise Use Of Antibiotics

ABUJA, Nigeria, Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BSV and experts create awareness on the unwise use of antibiotics post the world antimicrobial awareness week The introduction of antibiotics in 1910 was reported by ScienceDirect as one of the biggest...

ABUJA, Nigeria, Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BSV and experts create awareness on the unwise use of antibiotics post the world antimicrobial awareness week

The introduction of antibiotics in 1910 was reported by ScienceDirect as one of the biggest advances in Medicine in the 20th Century, having increased life expectancy by as much as 23 years in the United States. Appropriate treatment of Infectious Diseases however , depends on the use of appropriate antibiotics prescribed at the needed doses for the right duration. Unfortunately, many antibiotics have become generally available across the counter, making abuse inevitable. The impact of this on future effectiveness of existing antibiotics can never be over-emphasized, as continued exposure of micro-organisms to sub-therapeutic doses of medications could eventually lead to antibiotic resistance.

For many years, the introduction of new antibiotics outpaced the development of antibiotic resistance. In recent years, however, the pace of medication resistance has contributed to an increasing number of health care problems resulting in fewer choices of available antibiotics, more-serious illness, longer recovery periods, and consequent increased cost.

It should also be emphasized that antibiotics treat bacterial infections but not viral infections. Taking an antibiotic for a viral infection won't cure the infection and may cause unnecessary and harmful side effects. It also promotes antibiotic resistance.

Also, it's tempting to stop taking an antibiotic as soon as patient feels better. This practice is wrong as each antibiotic prescribed in a particular context has a dosage duration for which it is known to lead to cure of that disease and as such should be adhered to.

Patient can help reduce the development of antibiotic resistance if they avoid pressuring their doctors to give an antibiotic prescription in the absence of a compelling indication. They need to ask doctor s for advice on how to treat symptoms and practice good hygiene. This will help to avoid bacterial infections that need antibiotic treatment. They should ensure to receive recommended vaccinations , some of which protect against bacterial infections. Patients should use antibiotics at dose and duration prescribed by a doctor. They should never take leftover antibiotics for a later illness as the illness might differ. Some diseases often present with similar symptoms that may be deceptive. Likewise, it is unwise to take antibiotics prescribed to another individual simply because it is imagined that the two scenarios are similar.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bsv-along-with-experts-raise-awareness-and-caution-against-the-unwise-use-of-antibiotics-301432754.html

SOURCE BSV