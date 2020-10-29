Bsquare Corporation Schedules Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call

SEATTLE, Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bsquare Corporation (NASDAQ: BSQR) today announced that it plans to release its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020 after the close of regular market trading on Thursday, November 12,...

SEATTLE, Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bsquare Corporation (BSQR) - Get Report today announced that it plans to release its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020 after the close of regular market trading on Thursday, November 12, 2020. A conference call will follow at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time ( 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time).

To access the call dial 1-800-437-2398 or 1-856-344-9206 for international callers, and reference "Bsquare Corporation Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call." A replay will be available for two weeks following the call by dialing 1-844-512-2921, or 1-412-317-6671 for international callers; reference pin number 5860407. A live and replay webcast of the call will be available at www.bsquare.com in the investor relations section.

About Bsquare Corporation

Bsquare is helping our customers build the next generation of intelligent devices and systems. These systems make people more productive, enhance quality of life, and reduce demand on the resources of our planet. We seek long-term relationships with our customers, knowing their success is our success. We serve a global customer base from offices in Seattle, Washington, and the United Kingdom. For more information, please visit www.bsquare.com.

Contact

