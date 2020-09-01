Bryson DeChambeau And Lexi Thompson Join Forces With Oars Alps

CHICAGO, Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Premium, natural skincare brand, Oars + Alps, is pleased to announce partnerships with top 10 PGA and LPGA, respectively, ranked professional golfers Bryson DeChambeau and Lexi Thompson.

DeChambeau and Thompson were selected to join Oars + Alps as supporters of the brand's "take to the oars" mantra. When faced with challenges one must look inwards for the strength and courage to overcome them. Reaching new heights in their careers, both under the age of 30, these all-star athletes have showed their grit, determination and tenacity, truly demonstrating what it means to "take to the oars."

Often referred to as "The Scientist" for his unique math and physics-based approach to perfect his golf swing, Bryson DeChambeau is currently ranked number eight in the world. His unique approach to the game allows him to overcome challenges on the links unlike any other player, most recently leading to his seventh worldwide victory at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit.

"Oars + Alps is finding new ways to evolve the grooming category with healthier options," states DeChambeau. "That mentality is something I completely stand behind and try to emulate in my sport. The products are incredible and I love that they're natural, I really trust them."

"We are huge fans of Bryson and are thrilled about the partnership," states Laura Cox, Co-Founder of Oars + Alps. "We are inspired by his creative and fresh perspective, which is how we try and approach the grooming category with our brand."

Lexi Thompson grew up in a family of golfers. Both of her brothers are professionals, so her love for the game was inevitable, and kismet that it would eventually become her career. Currently ranked tenth in the LPGA, Thompson was the youngest golfer ever to qualify for the Women's U.S. Open and officially turned professional in 2010 at the age of 15. Her tenacity and passion for the game has led her to 11 LPGA tour victories.

"I work out really hard, so I try to find products that work just as hard for me," states Thompson. "The natural deodorant from Oars + Alps is a game changer. I start at 5:30 in the morning cycling, then go to the course for 18 holes, then spend 45 minutes to an hour at the gym and this natural deodorant lasts through all of that. I love the Coco Capri- it's my favorite scent and not too over-powering. It gives me the coverage I need to get through my training."

"We had our active and adventurous husbands in mind when we created Oars + Alps, but we also took into account what we as female entrepreneurs wanted to see in the market for ourselves," states Mia Duchnowski, Co-Founder of Oars + Alps. "Lexi is our first female ambassador and we're so excited to partner with her. We respect her work ethic and admire everything that she has accomplished thus far in her career."

About Oars + Alps:Oars + Alps was started when founders Mia Duchnowski and Laura Lisowski Cox grew frustrated in finding products that were affordable, healthy and effective for their husbands' active lifestyles. Being adventurous and outdoorsy people, Duchnowski and Cox noticed there were limited options in the grooming space that combined high quality ingredients that were easily portable and no-fuss enough for a man's grooming routine. Every option was too expensive, full of chemicals, or tailored to women, which led them to create Oars + Alps. The name symbolizes their husbands' love for competitive rowing, snowboarding, skiing and cycling, and serves as a reminder to push through life's challenges by "Taking to the Oars" and achieving your goals.

