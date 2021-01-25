Bryn Mawr Trust Provides $250,000 PA Tax Credit Contribution For The Riverfront Alliance Of Delaware County, Reaney Street Reconstruction Project

BRYN MAWR, Pa., Jan. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation (BMTC) - Get Report and wholly-owned subsidiary Bryn Mawr Trust ( BMT ) today announced a $250,000 state tax credit exchange donation awarded to Pennsylvania-based nonprofit Riverfront Alliance of Delaware County ( RADC ). It is BMT's largest individual contribution to a nonprofit organization, and will support the planning and streetscape phases of a larger revitalization project in the Chester, Pennsylvania waterfront area.

The development of the Reaney Street Reconstruction Project will support RADC's goal to create a more accessible, safe, and attractive environment with ongoing community programming along the connector streets that link Chester's residential neighborhoods to the Delaware County waterfront. Improvements will include the installation of ADA compliant curbs, lighting; increased sidewalk size to accommodate pedestrians; and a buffer separation between sidewalks and vehicular traffic. BMT's contribution is part of their long-term partnership with RADC to invest in and support underserved communities in the City of Chester.

"We are thrilled to offer our resources, time, and talent to this wonderful organization and the Reaney Street Reconstruction Project," said Anthony Poluch, Community Reinvestment Act (CRA) Officer at BMT. "Projects like this can be a catalyst for additional transformative development projects and increased interest and commerce in a community."

In addition to financial support, several BMT employees are RADC volunteer committee members. BMT Chief Financial Officer Mike Harrington is an RADC board member. His term began in 2020. Also, BMT Director of Facilities Emanuel Ball and Security Officer Brett Bottura serve on the Public Safety Committee.

"Supporting organizations and institutions in the communities we serve is a long-established priority for BMT," said Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation President and CEO Frank Leto. "We are pleased to be a part of this long-term community-building effort at the beginning stage."

RADC will work directly with the City and the Chester Economic Development Authority to undertake this project and make sure it is constructed in accordance with all local requirements. The Waterfront Development Tax Credits RADC received for this project allow the organization to access private sector support for critical infrastructure that could not otherwise be supported locally.

"We are so thankful to Bryn Mawr Trust for their contribution that will ensure safe access to the Chester Waterfront as we continue this revitalization process," said Lisa Gaffney, RADC Executive Director. "We embarked on ambitious and critical goals in 2020 to revitalize the City of Chester. The Reaney Street Reconstruction Project is one of our first steps in improving connectivity, community access and public safety, and will serve as a model for the streetscape development planned across the Chester waterfront."

BMT currently operates ten (10) full-service and three (3) limited access retirement community branch banking locations in Delaware County.

About The Riverfront Alliance Delaware County (RADC)RADC is a consortium of private sector corporations and nonprofit institutions that have come together to develop and implement programs and activities that serve as the catalyst for the physical, economic, and social development of the Delaware County waterfront. Originally established in 1996, The Institute for Economic Development, Inc. (IED) serves as an engine for economic and social development. In September 2020, RADC launched a new Chester Waterfront Master Plan , which serves as a framework to direct the redevelopment of the waterfront, promote better connections to the local community and establish Chester as a regional destination to stay and live for residents, businesses and visitors.

About Bryn Mawr Bank CorporationBMTC (BMTC) - Get Report, including its principal subsidiary, The Bryn Mawr Trust Company (BMT), was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Bryn Mawr, Pa. BMT is a locally managed, premier financial services company providing retail and commercial banking; trust administration and wealth management; and insurance and risk management solutions. Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation has $5.4 billion in corporate assets and $19 billion in wealth assets under management, administration, supervision, and brokerage (as of 12/31/20). Today, the company operates 41 banking locations, seven (7) wealth management offices and two (2) insurance and risk management locations in the following counties: Montgomery, Chester, Delaware, Philadelphia, and Dauphin Counties in Pennsylvania; New Castle County in Delaware; and Mercer and Camden Counties in New Jersey. For more information, visit bmt.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS AND SAFE HARBORThis communication contains statements which, to the extent that they are not recitations of historical fact may constitute forward-looking statements for purposes of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such forward-looking statements may include financial and other projections as well as statements regarding the Corporation's future plans, objectives, performance, revenues, growth, profits, operating expenses or the Corporation's underlying assumptions. The words "may," "would," "should," "could," "will," "likely," "possibly," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "indicate," "estimate," "target," "potentially," "promising," "probably," "outlook," "predict," "contemplate," "continue," "plan," "strategy," "forecast," "project," "annualized," "are optimistic," "are looking," "are looking forward" and "believe" or other similar words and phrases may identify forward-looking statements. Persons reading this communication are cautioned that such statements are only predictions, and that the Corporation's actual future results or performance may be materially different.

Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. A number of factors, many of which are beyond the Corporation's control, could cause our actual results, events or developments, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, events or developments expressed, implied or anticipated by such forward-looking statements, and so our business and financial condition and results of operations could be materially and adversely affected. The COVID-19 pandemic (the "Pandemic") is adversely affecting us, our clients, counterparties, employees, and third-party service providers, and the ultimate extent of the impacts on our business, financial position, results of operations, liquidity, and prospects is uncertain. Continued deterioration in general business and economic conditions, including further increases in unemployment rates, or turbulence in domestic or global financial markets could adversely affect our revenues and the values of our assets and liabilities, reduce the availability of funding, lead to a tightening of credit, and further increase stock price volatility. In addition, changes to statutes, regulations, or regulatory policies or practices as a result of, or in response to the Pandemic, could affect us in substantial and unpredictable ways. Other factors include, among others, our need for capital, our ability to control operating costs and expenses, and to manage loan and lease delinquency rates; the credit risks of lending activities and overall quality of the composition of our loan, lease and securities portfolio; the impact of economic conditions, consumer and business spending habits, and real estate market conditions on our business and in our market area; changes in the levels of general interest rates, deposit interest rates, or net interest margin and funding sources; changes in banking regulations and policies and the possibility that any banking agency approvals we might require for certain activities will not be obtained in a timely manner or at all or will be conditioned in a manner that would impair our ability to implement our business plans; changes in accounting policies and practices or accounting standards, including ASU 2016-13 (Topic 326), "Measurement of Credit Losses on Financial Instruments," commonly referenced as the Current Expected Credit Loss model, which has changed how we estimate credit losses and may result in further increases in the required level of our allowance for credit losses; unanticipated regulatory or legal proceedings, outcomes of litigation or other contingencies; cybersecurity events; the inability of key third-party providers to perform their obligations to us; our ability to attract and retain key personnel; competition in our marketplace; war or terrorist activities; material differences in the actual financial results, cost savings and revenue enhancements associated with our acquisitions; uncertainty regarding the future of LIBOR; the impact of public health issues and pandemics, and their effects on the economic and business environments in which we operate, the effect of the Pandemic, including on our credit quality and business operations, as well as its impact on general economic and financial market conditions; and other factors as described in our securities filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). All forward-looking statements and information set forth herein are based on Corporation management's current beliefs and assumptions as of the date hereof and speak only as of the date they are made. The Corporation does not undertake to update forward-looking statements.

For a complete discussion of the assumptions, risks and uncertainties related to our business, you are encouraged to review our filings with the SEC, including our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, as updated by our quarterly or other reports subsequently filed with the SEC, including our most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q.

