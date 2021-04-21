Brydge Announces 12.9 MAX Wireless Keyboard With Multi-touch Trackpad For The New IPad Pro 12.9-inch (5th Generation)

Now available for pre-order, the Brydge 12.9 MAX+ ships in June. It features the largest multi-touch trackpad on an iPad keyboard and all-in-one protection.

PARK CITY, Utah, April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Brydge , a global leader in mobile and desktop accessories for the modern workplace, announced their newest keyboard, the 12.9 MAX+ for iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd, 4th & 5th generations).

Building on the foundation of the Pro+ range, the new 12.9 MAX+ takes the benchmark for iPad Pro keyboards to the next level. Featuring the largest native multi-touch trackpad ever included in a tablet keyboard, the 12.9 MAX+ is designed to deliver the most immersive and natural experience iPadOS has ever seen.

"When combined with the groundbreaking power, speed and connectivity of the new iPad Pro (5th generation), the Brydge 12.9 MAX+ redefines the iPad keyboard category by creating a breakthrough all-in-one device for users - whether on the road, in the office or at home." - Nick Smith, Co-CEO & Founder of Brydge

With its stunning design lines, the overall experience could not be more complementary to the iPad. Featuring Brydge's new SnapFit ™ Case, the 12.9 MAX+ is a breeze when it comes to inserting and removing the iPad, allowing you to go from tablet to laptop in seconds.

The 12.9 MAX+ is available in Space Gray and Silver and is now available for pre-order (shipping in June) for $249.99 USD on Brydge's website .

About the Brydge 12.9 MAX+:

Native Multi-Touch Trackpad - Featuring the largest multi-touch trackpad ever for an iPad keyboard - 2x larger than the Brydge 12.9 Pro+ (5.5 in x 3.3 in / 140 mm x 85 mm).

Featuring the largest multi-touch trackpad ever for an iPad keyboard - 2x larger than the Brydge 12.9 Pro+ (5.5 in x 3.3 in / 140 mm x 85 mm). Magnetic SnapFit ™ Case - Simply snap your iPad into the magnetic back cover and easily remove for a flexible workflow.

- Simply snap your iPad into the magnetic back cover and easily remove for a flexible workflow. Long Battery Life - Up to 3 months battery life on a single charge, based on 2 hours use per day.

- Up to 3 months battery life on a single charge, based on 2 hours use per day. Backlit Keys - 3 levels of LED backlight that meet visibility demands and provide the ultimate typing experience in low to no light conditions.

- 3 levels of LED backlight that meet visibility demands and provide the ultimate typing experience in low to no light conditions. Typing Experience - Real tactile typing with the feel, sound, and response you expect. A full QWERTY keyboard, with a top row of dedicated iOS special function keys.

Real tactile typing with the feel, sound, and response you expect. A full QWERTY keyboard, with a top row of dedicated iOS special function keys. Compatibility -iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd, 4th & 5th generations).

